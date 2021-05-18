PL/SQL Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known retail company, is looking for a PL/SQL Developer to join their team.Technologies:
- PL/SQL Developer
- Oracle Db
- SQL Developer
- Linux / Autosys
Duties:
- Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
- Develop, test and deliver user requests
- Do development on strategic innovation projects
- Liaise with user to discuss functional spec details
- Support current systems
Requirements:
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Good communication skills
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Preferably 3 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- Attention to detail
- IT qualification is preferred