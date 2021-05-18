Process Engineer (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Process Engineer.
The position will be based in Uitenhage.
Main purpose of the position:
- To implement processes for new components and to provide ongoing support to the Production function in order to optimise the processes.
Responsibilities:
- Follow the start-up of all machines on site in order to get the standards and best practices.
- Prepare the initial samples with Plant and Project team for the final customer according to quality standard and time schedule.
- Put on the control and insure the stability of production.
- Examine the feasibility of all new foaming/slush processes and new products and validate all improvements before to start in production mode.
- Train and coach the Operators in plant on processes.
- Contribute, in liaison with the Maintenance Supervisor, to improve the maintenance procedures.
- Propose and implement continuous productivity (SMED, CIG) and quality (scrap) improvement actions concerning injection process.
- Manage the technical processes, parameters and tooling for the relevant processes.
- Set and control process parameters.
- Lead the QRCI process to investigate quality concerns caused by process and/or equipment.
- Integrate ergonomic principles in equipment and plant layout.
- Support maintenance in root cause analysis for equipment failures.
- Review of Process Flow Diagrams.
- Lead the FMEA process.
- Manage the product interface with Product Development.
- Contribute to the Engineering Change process.
- Support continuous improvement activities.
- Define and update cycle times in line with planned takt times.
- Define product specification and support the tooling and equipment buy-off process with all the relevant stakeholders.
- Ensure continuous improvement by capitalizing on lessons learnt and provide best practices using the available tools.
- Closely liaise with division and technology specialist to ensure standards are applied and maintained.
- Continuously research changes in technological advancement in order to keep up with changes.
- Strictly adhere to reporting standards and deadlines.
- Support with services of equipment.
- After hours support to any process or maintenance issues
Qualifications/ Experience:
- National Diploma (technical)
- BEng would be advantageous
- Minimum 3 years Covering/ Sewing process experience, inclusive of extensive material qualities knowledge (advantageous)
- Minimum 3 years related work experience
- Good technical product and process knowledge.
- Strong communication skills in the English language.
