Process Engineer (EE) at Headhunters

May 18, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Process Engineer.

The position will be based in Uitenhage.

Main purpose of the position:

  • To implement processes for new components and to provide ongoing support to the Production function in order to optimise the processes.

Responsibilities:

  • Follow the start-up of all machines on site in order to get the standards and best practices.
  • Prepare the initial samples with Plant and Project team for the final customer according to quality standard and time schedule.
  • Put on the control and insure the stability of production.
  • Examine the feasibility of all new foaming/slush processes and new products and validate all improvements before to start in production mode.
  • Train and coach the Operators in plant on processes.
  • Contribute, in liaison with the Maintenance Supervisor, to improve the maintenance procedures.
  • Propose and implement continuous productivity (SMED, CIG) and quality (scrap) improvement actions concerning injection process.
  • Manage the technical processes, parameters and tooling for the relevant processes.
  • Set and control process parameters.
  • Lead the QRCI process to investigate quality concerns caused by process and/or equipment.
  • Integrate ergonomic principles in equipment and plant layout.
  • Support maintenance in root cause analysis for equipment failures.
  • Review of Process Flow Diagrams.
  • Lead the FMEA process.
  • Manage the product interface with Product Development.
  • Contribute to the Engineering Change process.
  • Support continuous improvement activities.
  • Define and update cycle times in line with planned takt times.
  • Define product specification and support the tooling and equipment buy-off process with all the relevant stakeholders.
  • Ensure continuous improvement by capitalizing on lessons learnt and provide best practices using the available tools.
  • Closely liaise with division and technology specialist to ensure standards are applied and maintained.
  • Continuously research changes in technological advancement in order to keep up with changes.
  • Strictly adhere to reporting standards and deadlines.
  • Support with services of equipment.
  • After hours support to any process or maintenance issues

Qualifications/ Experience:

  • National Diploma (technical)
  • BEng would be advantageous
  • Minimum 3 years Covering/ Sewing process experience, inclusive of extensive material qualities knowledge (advantageous)
  • Minimum 3 years related work experience
  • Good technical product and process knowledge.
  • Strong communication skills in the English language.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position