Production Manager

We require a qualified and experienced Production Manager. We need someone who is process driven, has good planning ability and is competent in managing the manufacturing of product in a food safety and quality environment.

You will be responsible for planning and controlling production, ensuring that goods are produced at the right quality, on time and within the parameters of the production plan. You will maintain an awareness of the daily operational needs for each area of our production plant, ensuring optimal functioning. This role will report directly to the Operations Executive and will be a member of the extended leadership team.

Responsibilities:

Plan and draw up a comprehensive production schedule.

Provide clear instruction to each manufacturing department regarding production requirements.

Ensure production teams adhere to the production schedule.

Monitor the production processes and adjust schedules in line with maintaining efficiency.

Monitor productivity rates, product standards and implement quality control programmes.

Ensure orders are completed on time and that quality standards and output targets are met.

Maintain communication with the rest of the business regarding production status on jobs.

Collate and analyze data received from your factory Supervisors, putting together a comprehensive production report for presentation to Management and the Head of Quality Assurance.

Conduct root cause analysis for all non-conformances and production inefficiencies.

Reduce manufacturing costs by optimizing workflow and streamlining manufacturing processes.

Ensure effective, accurate record keeping.

Liase with the Stock Controller and the Stores Supervisor to ensure stock levels remain adequate.

Liase with the Maintenance Manager regarding downtime for maintenance work.

Report weekly on plant performance and loss of productivity.

Reduce waste and comply with internal audit requirements.

Liase with the Food Safety Team to ensure compliance with the Company’s food safety and quality policies, procedures and goals.

Coordinate, setup and implement standard operating procedures and systems for all production operations in line with approval from the Quality Assurance Manager.

Ensure that South African laws and legislative guidelines are adhered to in all aspects of running a production facility.

Manage and optimize manpower:

With the Staff Planner, ensure optimal staffing per shift within budget,

Motivate your employees and instil a culture of accountability,

Identify employees for development,

Liase with HR regarding performance management, training and discipline

Lead continuous improvement projects and drive quality in all aspects of production.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant work experience in a Production Manager role within food industry.

HACCP and FSSC 22000 training.

Ability to effectively work with cross-functional teams.

Ability to prepare, manage forecasts and analyse budgets.

Strong computer literacy, numeracy and analytical skills.

Excellent planning and attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and leadership skills.

Results driven with good problem-solving ability.

Basic knowledge of machines and equipment.

Experienced in production manufacturing and continuous improvement processes.

Experienced in food safety and quality compliance requirements.

Deadline driven and able to prioritize your workload effectively.

Desired Skills:

Production Planning

Production Management

Operations Management

Food Manufacturing

Production Processes

Production Schedules

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a food manufacturing company based in Epping Industria, Cape Town which prides itself on producing quality products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

