Production Planner at Charisma Candles

Job Title: Production Planner – Charisma Candles

Position available: as of 1 June 2021:

Job Purpose:

Takes responsibility for company’s production processes. Ensures the production of products runs smoothly. Assists in ensuring that goods manufactured by employer are produced in a cost-effective way that meets quality specifications. Makes sure that goods are ready to distribute to customers in a timely fashion.

Production Planner Job Duties:

Liaise with manager on production and packaging and raw materials required to meet customer orders

Liaise with manager on procurement of materials, material costs and manufacturing equipment needed to manufacture goods

Place orders for elements required, monitor orders and follow up on delivery

Assists in co-ordinating production workflow for one or multiple products

Plan and prioritize operations to ensure maximum performance and minimum delay

Address issues when they arise aiming for minimum disruption

Organises project paperwork, including purchase orders, and maintains records

Monitors production and packaging and raw materials on hand

Reports back to manager on status of production

Production Planner Skills and Qualifications:

Excellent Organisational Skills, Good Written and Oral Communication Skills, Mathematics Skills, Understanding of Business Operations, Computer Literacy (using Microsoft Office and Outlook), Supervisory Experience, Knowledge of Manufacturing Processes

Must have had 2-3 years of experience in an FMCG production environment

Must have matric and a technical diploma would be a bonus.

Desired Skills:

Production Planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Producing / Directing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Manufacturer of Home Body&Bath Products to leading retailers in South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

