Project Manager

A project manager oversees different initiatives or projects of a business, monitors their progress and completion, and ensures that they meet the expectations of the clients. The Project Manager needs to perform the hands-on tasks involved in a project, he or she must possess some degree of knowledge with regards to the various aspects of a project.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path. Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools, track project milestones and deliverables. Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations. Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans. Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout the project life cycle. Conduct project post-implementation reviews and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements. The overall direction, coordination, execution, control and completion of specific projects covering service delivery as well as new Projects aligned to YESs strategies, commitments and goals. Values of integrity and a work ethic of delivery excellence Co-ordinate the Planning and Implementation of a Project Facilitate the definition of Project Scope, goals and deliverables. Define Project tasks and resource requirements. Develop full-scale project plans. Assemble and coordinate project staff. Manage Project Resource allocation Plan and schedule project timelines Provide direction and support to the project team. Quality assurance End to end testing of all Project deliverables where possible else co-ordinate testing Constantly monitor and report on the progress of a Project Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs Project evaluations and assessment of results Risk management and mitigation implementationBUSINESS PROCESSES: Review and make recommendations on the YES methodology for managing projects. Provide feedback and update to management. Risk managementFINANCIAL: Monitor and control project costLEVEL OF COMPLEXITY Nature of the work is complex and requires a degree of thought and judgment Understanding the macro and micro-economic variables and how they impact the different projectsLEVEL OF DECISION MAKING Role holder makes projects work decisions on a daily basis Role holder allocates work to direct reports (Project Administrators), suppliers and team members. Responsible for deciding budgets of specific projects. Instrumental in allocating project resources

About The Employer:

Qualifications (minimum requirements)Formal Education & CertificationMinimum Qualifications : B. Com or equivalent Project Management Professional, Prince2 Certification and Agile MethodologyKnowledge & Experience Minimum of 5 – 10 years work experience within IT projects, 5 must be on Project Management Agile Waterfall Experience in a Financial Service or Asset Management environmentPreferred Qualifications : Professional Body/AssociationAssociation of Project Managers (APMG) UK Nice to have but not a prerequisite. Project Management Institute (PMI). USA – Nice to have but not a prerequisite. Prince 2Experience (added advantage) BSc or BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or another similar field MBA or similarly relevant graduate degree would be an asset Previous work experience as a Project Manager or another similar leadership roleCompetence and Personal Attributes (required) Minimum Technical/Core Skill Requirement Demonstrated Leadership and Management skills Ability to plan, organise and supervise Results oriented Able to adapt changes quickly and change priorities Software and hardware proficiency Change management Communication (oral and written) and presentation skills Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating. Knowledge of IT and investment environment Projects/IT Legislation and Regulatory Acts Strong familiarity with various software programs, such as Excel and Microsoft Projects. Working experience on Agile tools such as Devops, Jira, Kanban Experience at working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment is essential. Ability to read communication styles of team members and contractors who come from a broad spectrum of disciplines. Ability to obtain stakeholder buy-in from across the spectrum, including senior management, clients, and other departments. Ability to bring the project to successful completion through political sensitivity. Strong written and oral communication skills. Strong interpersonal skills. Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucialAll positions will be filled in accordance with our clients Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

