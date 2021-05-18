Recruitment Consultant at Ntice Search

Ntice is looking to expand our team. We are looking for an experienced Recruitment Consultant, to be based at our head office in Ballito or work from home in Kwa-Zulu Natal.Ntice Sourcing Solutions is a Global Recruitment Solutions Service provider with offices in the UK and South Africa. We offer Contingent Recruitment, Search and Technology driven Sourcing Solutions to our clients, both in the UK and South Africa, across all disciplines. We are a team of professionals who are passionate about what we do, linking great people to great companies and jobs.We are looking for an experienced Senior Recruitment Consultant to assist our clients in finding the best talent to staff their business. The role is heavily focused on working on senior assignments and searching for candidates proactively. Ideally you will come from either an IT, Finance or Technical recruitment background.Some of your responsibilities will include:

Attracting candidates by drafting advertising copy for use in a wide range of media, as well as by networking, headhunting and through referrals.

Source talent through databases, LinkedIn, Job portals and various social media platforms.

Screening and interviewing candidates, completing background checks (if required) and finally match candidates to our clients.

Providing advice to both clients and candidates on salary levels, training requirements and career opportunities.

Using sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking in order to attract business from client companies.

Building sound relationships with clients by developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do, work culture and environment.

Headhunting of passive candidates, vetting suitable candidates through Reference and /or Verification checks.

Prepping and briefing candidates about the responsibilities, salary and benefits of the job.

Preparing CVs and correspondence to forward to clients in respect of suitable applicants.

Coordinating client and candidate interviews.

Negotiating pay and salary rates and finalising agreements between clients and candidates.

We are looking for the following:

A proven, stable track record as recruiter within the whitecollar industry

Understanding of sourcing and recruiting techniques

Strong Sales/Customer service skills

Above average communication and negotiating abilities.

Confidence with great interpersonal skills

Well-organized and ability to work to targets.

Tertiary qualification (Degree) preferred.

Driver’s license with own car essential.

On offer- excellent basic + highly competitive commission scheme.Please be aware that Ntice will not consider anyone who does not come from an agency recruitment background for this role.

Desired Skills:

recruitment consultant

agency recruiter

