Reporting Accountant

My client is a leader in their field and is seeking a career driven individual to provide support in the budgeting, performance and management reporting process with a key emphasis on analysis.

Incumbent will be required to develop solutions for challenges in area, obtain and analyse reports to improve performance and compliance. You will need to coordinate planning and management reporting to determine quality improvements for all levels of the business. Annual budgets and updating forecasts as well as compiling board packs will be key in this role. Great opportunity for a analytical process and improvement driven individual.

CA SA newly qualified, 1 – 2 years in reporting role preferred.

Desired Skills:

Reporting

Analysis

Budgets and forecasts

Month end

Learn more/Apply for this position