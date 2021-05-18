Reward and Mobility Manager at TalentCRU

May 18, 2021

Job DescriptionSpecific Work Experience, Knowledge and Skills required to fulfil the role

  • At least 6 to 8 years Compensation and Benefits related experience at least 3 years at management level
  • at least 2 years’ experience in the application of Hay or Paterson job evaluation methodology
  • at least 2 years’ knowledge and experience in dealing with expatriation contracts will be a distinct advantage
  • Ability to work independently
  • Strong numeric and analytical skills to understand and apply research statistics
  • Organizational skills to manage records, data and to meet deadlines
  • Advanced computer literacy (MS Office suite, particularly Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other web-based applications)
  • Excellent communication and influencing skills.
  • Ability to work in a complex, fast pace, challenging and confidential environment

Key Accountabilities

  • People Management
  • Group Reward Alignment
  • Annual Reward Processes
  • Job Evaluation
  • International Mobility
  • Benefit & Wellness Management
  • Business Consulting
  • Reward Research & Development
  • Other:
  1. Provide support in the provision of fleet management solutions across the SSA Cluster
  2. Manage the People Group system, its inherent campaigns and ensure data accuracy
  3. Oversee the implementation of 3rd party employment in SSA
  4. Conduct the data submission of annual insurance renewals

Major Challenges: (Creativities and Vulnerabilities)

  • Keeping up to date with changing legislation with SSA region (labour law, income tax, immigration, relevant regulation)
  • Ensuring Compliance with latest legislation in the SSA region (labour law, income tax, immigration, relevant regulation)
  • Ensuring Confidentiality
  • Establishing and embedding policy to govern compensation and benefits in SSA region
  • Having to influence senior management across the region with regard to compensation and benefits policy and compliance
  • Managing the volatility of macro-economic factors impeding on employee earning potential

Environment

  • SSA Cluster comprising of 12 countries (and growing) and 7 activities/businesses [Abrasives, Ceilings Specialties, Glass, Pipe, Regional Construction Products, SSC Holdings & Others]
  • Timeline driven
  • Compliance to legislation in SSA countries
  • Diversity of the SSA territory

QualificationsRelevant Bachelor’s Degree

Global Remuneration Professional (GRP) certificate would be an advantage

About The Employer:

Leading multi national company that designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions across the globe.

