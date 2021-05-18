Reward and Mobility Manager at TalentCRU

At least 6 to 8 years Compensation and Benefits related experience at least 3 years at management level

at least 2 years’ experience in the application of Hay or Paterson job evaluation methodology

at least 2 years’ knowledge and experience in dealing with expatriation contracts will be a distinct advantage

Ability to work independently

Strong numeric and analytical skills to understand and apply research statistics

Organizational skills to manage records, data and to meet deadlines

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office suite, particularly Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other web-based applications)

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Ability to work in a complex, fast pace, challenging and confidential environment

Key Accountabilities

People Management

Group Reward Alignment

Annual Reward Processes

Job Evaluation

International Mobility

Benefit & Wellness Management

Business Consulting

Reward Research & Development

Other:

Provide support in the provision of fleet management solutions across the SSA Cluster Manage the People Group system, its inherent campaigns and ensure data accuracy Oversee the implementation of 3rd party employment in SSA Conduct the data submission of annual insurance renewals

Major Challenges: (Creativities and Vulnerabilities)

Keeping up to date with changing legislation with SSA region (labour law, income tax, immigration, relevant regulation)

Ensuring Compliance with latest legislation in the SSA region (labour law, income tax, immigration, relevant regulation)

Ensuring Confidentiality

Establishing and embedding policy to govern compensation and benefits in SSA region

Having to influence senior management across the region with regard to compensation and benefits policy and compliance

Managing the volatility of macro-economic factors impeding on employee earning potential

Environment

SSA Cluster comprising of 12 countries (and growing) and 7 activities/businesses [Abrasives, Ceilings Specialties, Glass, Pipe, Regional Construction Products, SSC Holdings & Others]

Timeline driven

Compliance to legislation in SSA countries

Diversity of the SSA territory

QualificationsRelevant Bachelor’s Degree

Global Remuneration Professional (GRP) certificate would be an advantage

About The Employer:

Leading multi national company that designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions across the globe.

