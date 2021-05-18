SAP Test Analyst

We are looking for a SAP Test Analyst for out Cape Town based team. If you are open to a contract position based in Cape Town and you have SAP Testing experience related to Logistics and Warehouse Management, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: intermediate

Location: Cape Town

Initial contract position

This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluates the overall quality. The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.

SAP Materials Management (MM) Certification / experience

Manual testing experience including: SQL, Testing in a Retail sector, SAP Warehouse Management (WM), Inventory Management (IM), SAP Materials Management (MM), SAP Integration with external systems such as BambooRose, B2B, MQ, INFOR experience

