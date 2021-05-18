Semi Skilled Workshop Technician

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SEMI SKILLED WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN

KEMPTON PARK

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to assist with machine maintenance, assist with building of production machines, operate machines and assist with warehouse stock.

Requirements:

Mechanical/Motor College qualification or

3+ years’ experience as a workshop technician

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

workshop

Technician

