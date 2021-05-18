Semi Skilled Workshop Technician

May 18, 2021

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SEMI SKILLED WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN
KEMPTON PARK

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to assist with machine maintenance, assist with building of production machines, operate machines and assist with warehouse stock.

Requirements:

  • Mechanical/Motor College qualification or
  • 3+ years’ experience as a workshop technician

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

