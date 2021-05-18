Senior Application Developer

Education and Experience Required:
- A degree or national diploma in computer science or relevant field.
- 5 years of experience as an Application Developer or similar role
- Knowledge of programming language such as C#, .Net JavaScript etc.
- Understanding of Microsoft Azure and cloud-based development and technologies.
- Great understanding of software design and programming principles
Role:
- Engage with customer stakeholders to discover and document User Stories.
- Define and develop technical solutions based on User Stories or Business Requirements.
- Write code and develop functionality to industry standards.
- Perform peer code reviews.
- Provide support and ongoing maintenance of existing systems.
- Present the proposed and finalized solution to the client.
- Provide training on the products and solution.
- Create test plans and provide appropriate test feedback documentation.
