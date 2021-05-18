Senior Application Developer

May 18, 2021

Education and Experience Required:

  • A degree or national diploma in computer science or relevant field.
  • 5 years of experience as an Application Developer or similar role
  • Knowledge of programming language such as C#, .Net JavaScript etc.
  • Understanding of Microsoft Azure and cloud-based development and technologies.
  • Great understanding of software design and programming principles

Role:

  • Engage with customer stakeholders to discover and document User Stories.
  • Define and develop technical solutions based on User Stories or Business Requirements.
  • Write code and develop functionality to industry standards.
  • Perform peer code reviews.
  • Provide support and ongoing maintenance of existing systems.
  • Present the proposed and finalized solution to the client.
  • Provide training on the products and solution.
  • Create test plans and provide appropriate test feedback documentation.

If I haven’t contacted you within two business days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

