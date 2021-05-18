Senior Application Developer

Education and Experience Required:

A degree or national diploma in computer science or relevant field.

5 years of experience as an Application Developer or similar role

Knowledge of programming language such as C#, .Net JavaScript etc.

Understanding of Microsoft Azure and cloud-based development and technologies.

Great understanding of software design and programming principles

Role:



Engage with customer stakeholders to discover and document User Stories.

Define and develop technical solutions based on User Stories or Business Requirements.

Write code and develop functionality to industry standards.

Perform peer code reviews.

Provide support and ongoing maintenance of existing systems.

Present the proposed and finalized solution to the client.

Provide training on the products and solution.

Create test plans and provide appropriate test feedback documentation.

