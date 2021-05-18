Senior Civil Engineer – Renewables at Private

My client in the renewable energy sector is looking for a Senior Civil Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.
This role will require the successful applicant to be available and accustomed to travel extensively internationally to 3rd world and developing countries
The purpose of the role is to manage, co-ordinate and evaluate all tasks and designs related to geotechnical, hydrological, civil, structural aspects of projects in various stages of development, execution, and operations to various business units within the organisation. Support to engineering manager and managing junior to medium level engineers and draughtsmen.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Support to Development Phase
- Lead the geological, topographical, and hydrological due diligence tasks
- Lead review of hydrological, geotechnical, structural and roads risks at development phase
- Manage the calculation of civil quantities for the bill of quantities
- Identify country specific Civil risks and constraints
- Presence on site during development phase to compile site specific checklists/presentations and decide scope of work
Support to Structuring Phase of projects
- Conduct due diligence investigations on civil related packages to ensure risks and opportunities are identified to be implemented in the detail design
- Support Supply Chain Management on compilation and evaluation of RFP documents (technical specifications and bill of quantities), then lead engagement with suppliers to clarity the responses
- Support Execution Team with planning and alignment of technical aspects of the project
- Ensure that all civil design information identified throughout the structuring phase is implemented in the detail designs
- Supervision of Pull-out tests during development or structuring phase
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum:
- Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering
- PREng registration
- 7+ years civil engineering experience
- 3+ years Solar and Wind energy experience
- Foundation design/Geotechnical Investigations or hydrological modelling/ drainage design experience Roads/pavement or Structural design analysis and bending schedules
- Understanding of Resident Engineer management of complex Infrastructure projects
- Sound knowledge of CAD
- Sound knowledge of AutoCAD civil 3D (or similar numerical modelling software)
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office
- Sound knowledge of GIS software
- Language: fluent both written and spoken in English
- Must be able to work extended hours
- Valid driver’s license
Ideal:
- Sound knowledge of three of the following: (hydrogeological, Geotechnical, Structural or Roads/Pavement engineering)
- Plaxis/Rocscience/Itasca/Prokon knowledge (or equivalent numerical and stress deformation analysis)
- Language: fluent both written and spoken in French or Spanish
- Hydroelectric Power experience
- Offshore structural/geotechnical design
- Floating PV/marine design experience
- Friction and end bearing Pile design experience
- Culvert sizing and Channel design
- Slope stability and Retaining wall design
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
- Basic knowledge of renewable energy technologies and energy storage solutions. Market trends, different players, business models
- Expert knowledge of relevant engineering disciplines (civil, wind, solar, hydro, BESS) Understanding of the integration of technologies into the system designs
- Basic knowledge on the use, implementation, continuous improvement and optimsation of the operation system (processes, procedures, templates and tools)
- Basic understanding of all relevant contract (FIM, EPC, O&M, Grid Connection, PPA etc.) and ensuring compliance with all contractual requirements
- Advanced ability to initiate, manage and drive the implementation of projects or processes in line with agreed project charter and aligned with expectations for time, quality and costs
- Advanced knowledge of cost drivers in EPC projects, cost benchmarks, market trends, cost sensitivity etc.
- Expert ability to prepare reports in line with relevant quality requirements and communicate/ present findings in a good way, adapted to the audience of the report/presentation. Communicate effectively with other departments, external parties such as suppliers, contractors, lenders and management
- Expert ability to review site conditions and prescribe suitable site intrusive, geophysical, hydrological, topographical survey and laboratory testing programs to de-risk the project in the development and structuring phases
