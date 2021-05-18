Senior Civil Engineer – Renewables at Private

My client in the renewable energy sector is looking for a Senior Civil Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.

This role will require the successful applicant to be available and accustomed to travel extensively internationally to 3rd world and developing countries

The purpose of the role is to manage, co-ordinate and evaluate all tasks and designs related to geotechnical, hydrological, civil, structural aspects of projects in various stages of development, execution, and operations to various business units within the organisation. Support to engineering manager and managing junior to medium level engineers and draughtsmen.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Support to Development Phase

Lead the geological, topographical, and hydrological due diligence tasks

Lead review of hydrological, geotechnical, structural and roads risks at development phase

Manage the calculation of civil quantities for the bill of quantities

Identify country specific Civil risks and constraints

Presence on site during development phase to compile site specific checklists/presentations and decide scope of work

Support to Structuring Phase of projects

Conduct due diligence investigations on civil related packages to ensure risks and opportunities are identified to be implemented in the detail design

Support Supply Chain Management on compilation and evaluation of RFP documents (technical specifications and bill of quantities), then lead engagement with suppliers to clarity the responses

Support Execution Team with planning and alignment of technical aspects of the project

Ensure that all civil design information identified throughout the structuring phase is implemented in the detail designs

Supervision of Pull-out tests during development or structuring phase

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum:

Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering

PREng registration

7+ years civil engineering experience

3+ years Solar and Wind energy experience

Foundation design/Geotechnical Investigations or hydrological modelling/ drainage design experience Roads/pavement or Structural design analysis and bending schedules

Understanding of Resident Engineer management of complex Infrastructure projects

Sound knowledge of CAD

Sound knowledge of AutoCAD civil 3D (or similar numerical modelling software)

Excellent knowledge of MS Office

Sound knowledge of GIS software

Language: fluent both written and spoken in English

Must be able to work extended hours

Valid driver’s license

Ideal:

Sound knowledge of three of the following: (hydrogeological, Geotechnical, Structural or Roads/Pavement engineering)

Plaxis/Rocscience/Itasca/Prokon knowledge (or equivalent numerical and stress deformation analysis)

Language: fluent both written and spoken in French or Spanish

Hydroelectric Power experience

Offshore structural/geotechnical design

Floating PV/marine design experience

Friction and end bearing Pile design experience

Culvert sizing and Channel design

Slope stability and Retaining wall design

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Basic knowledge of renewable energy technologies and energy storage solutions. Market trends, different players, business models

Expert knowledge of relevant engineering disciplines (civil, wind, solar, hydro, BESS) Understanding of the integration of technologies into the system designs

Basic knowledge on the use, implementation, continuous improvement and optimsation of the operation system (processes, procedures, templates and tools)

Basic understanding of all relevant contract (FIM, EPC, O&M, Grid Connection, PPA etc.) and ensuring compliance with all contractual requirements

Advanced ability to initiate, manage and drive the implementation of projects or processes in line with agreed project charter and aligned with expectations for time, quality and costs

Advanced knowledge of cost drivers in EPC projects, cost benchmarks, market trends, cost sensitivity etc.

Expert ability to prepare reports in line with relevant quality requirements and communicate/ present findings in a good way, adapted to the audience of the report/presentation. Communicate effectively with other departments, external parties such as suppliers, contractors, lenders and management

Expert ability to review site conditions and prescribe suitable site intrusive, geophysical, hydrological, topographical survey and laboratory testing programs to de-risk the project in the development and structuring phases

