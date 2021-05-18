Senior Cloud Engineers at IT Consulting

The ideal person will be Agile/DevOps-oriented with a willingness to explore several areas of one or more cloud services platforms, the Senior Cloud Engineer ideally showcases significant breadth of platform expertise whilst excelling in specific areas such as cloud architecture, networking, or security.

Responsibilities:

o Researching, designing and implementing cloud solutions across the breadth of one or more cloud services platforms (either greenfield or brownfield)

o Leading agile project teams and product development streams

o Building niche cloud capabilities within the organization and creating new service offerings

o Delivering with automation in mind, across infrastructure, application and ops

o Leveraging and maintaining Infrastructure as Code repositories and libraries

o Conducting Well-Architected Reviews and recommending remediation steps

o Design and implement multi-account AWS environments

o Migrating/modernizing customer workloads hosted on-premise or in the cloud

o Constant upskill on cloud technology trends and new service releases

Requisite Experience, Education, Knowledge and/ or Skills:

o Relevant Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent degree/diploma

o 5+ years’ experience in a Full Stack Software/Cloud/DevOps Engineering capacity

o Extensive knowledge in different programming or scripting languages

o Demonstrate good client/team interaction skills

o Depth of skill across foundational cloud services (networking, storage and compute)

One or more for each of the below:

o Cloud: AWS, Azure

o IaC: Terraform, Cloudformation, [URL Removed]

o OO languages, e.g. C#, Java

o Scripting languages, e.g. Javascript, Python, Go

o Databases, e.g. MSSQL, Oracle, Postgres, MySql, Mongo, Neo4J, Cassandra

o Process: Agile, e.g. SCRUM, Kanban, Extreme Programming

Advantageous:

o Cloud Certification (Associate or higher)

o Practical cloud migration (rehost/replatform/refactor) experience

Desired Skills:

Computer Engineering

Degree in IT

Cloud Technology

DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position