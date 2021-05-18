Senior Data Scientist

POSITION: Senior Data Scientist

LOCATION: Remote/JHB North

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

We are searching for a strategic and inquisitive Senior Data Scientist to develop and run data-centered projects. You will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team of analytics experts consulting on technology architecture and integration.

As a Senior Data Scientist, you will be required to plan data projects, building analytic systems and predictive models as well as proactively partner with the data engineering team to refine the data requirements and deliver raw data to data science teams for interpretation & analysis.

To succeed in this position; you need to be tech-savvy, up to date with data programming software and apps, have an outstanding understanding of statistics and mathematics, and be proficient in writing algorithms.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors or Advanced degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science or related field; Master’s degree preferred.

+4 years of experience as a Data Scientist preferably from a consulting environment.

Microsoft Azure Certifications: Advantageous.

Quantitative and qualitative research and analytics experience.

Solid knowledge of statistical techniques.

Competent in using machine learning algorithms.

Cloud Experience: Azure, AWS, or similar.

Java, Scala, Python, Hadoop, Apache Spark & Kafka

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SDSC as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

