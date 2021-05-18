Senior Solutions Consultant

The Role: Essential functions:
- Technical Support
- Support the AVEVA Product range
- Telephonic as the IS support schedule requires
- On Site Customer/SI Support
- Keep up to date with product technical features and understand how the product is applied.
- Understand the product licensing.
- Keep your Product Certification up to date.
- Log all issues reported by SI??s and Customers to the IS call tracking system
- Ensure all open issues are resolved within a reasonable period of time and to the customers satisfaction
- Escalate unresolved issues in time
- On Site Support
- On Site support could be one of the following:
- Investigation/Resolution technical support issue
- Assistance with product installation
- Assistance with product upgrade
- Report on every site visit
- Training
- Present training on AVEVA Products.
- Training in the Johannesburg area and on a regional basis (ie: Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth or any other venue) as the Wonderware training schedule requires.
- Present training to the standard as prescribed by AVEVA and to keep yourself certified on the products that you train.
- Technical Knowledge Base
- Submit articles to the Wonderware Technical Knowledge base
- Initiate articles from your own experience regularly.
- Maintain a high level of competency in the products that you specialize in.
- Participate in the Beta programs of AVEVA product sets
- Marketing Activities
- Assist with marketing activities like Conferences, Breakfasts, Golf days etc?
- Prepare and present on the portfolio of products at marketing events
- Provide pre-sales support to the Sales teams
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric Certificate
- Degree or Diploma in Chemical, Electrical/Electronic or Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science
Experience required:Required Product Knowledge:
- AVEVA Product range
Knowledge and Experience:
- At least > 3 years experience in a similar role
- At least > 3 years knowledge in an Automation Industry