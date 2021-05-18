Senior Solutions Consultant

May 18, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Technical Support
    • Support the AVEVA Product range
    • Telephonic as the IS support schedule requires
    • On Site Customer/SI Support
    • Keep up to date with product technical features and understand how the product is applied.
    • Understand the product licensing.
    • Keep your Product Certification up to date.
    • Log all issues reported by SI??s and Customers to the IS call tracking system
    • Ensure all open issues are resolved within a reasonable period of time and to the customers satisfaction
    • Escalate unresolved issues in time
  • On Site Support
  • On Site support could be one of the following:
    • Investigation/Resolution technical support issue
    • Assistance with product installation
    • Assistance with product upgrade
    • Report on every site visit
  • Training
    • Present training on AVEVA Products.
    • Training in the Johannesburg area and on a regional basis (ie: Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth or any other venue) as the Wonderware training schedule requires.
    • Present training to the standard as prescribed by AVEVA and to keep yourself certified on the products that you train.
  • Technical Knowledge Base
    • Submit articles to the Wonderware Technical Knowledge base
    • Initiate articles from your own experience regularly.
    • Maintain a high level of competency in the products that you specialize in.
    • Participate in the Beta programs of AVEVA product sets
    • Marketing Activities
    • Assist with marketing activities like Conferences, Breakfasts, Golf days etc?
    • Prepare and present on the portfolio of products at marketing events
    • Provide pre-sales support to the Sales teams

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Degree or Diploma in Chemical, Electrical/Electronic or Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science

Experience required:Required Product Knowledge:

  • AVEVA Product range

Knowledge and Experience:

  • At least > 3 years experience in a similar role
  • At least > 3 years knowledge in an Automation Industry

