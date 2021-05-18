Senior VAT Auditor

Our client is a financial services company specialising VAT Recovery Audits. They require the services of an experienced Auditor to conduct full VAT audits for a range of clients, to identify any VAT that is claimable, that the client did not claim during the financial period.
One will further be responsible for the submissions of monthly VAT201, VAT201 reviews and liaising with SARS on any assessments and or objections for the period.
Main Accountabilities:
- VAT Audits
- VAT 201 / VAT Payables
- Accounts Payable
- SARS Assessments and Objections
- Reporting
Key Requirements:
- Completed Accounting Qualification
- Excellent understanding and experience with VAT
- Understanding apportionment ratios and the application thereof
- Conducting VAT Audits
- Submission of VAT 201 and VAT Reviews
- Experience with SARS Assessments
- Reconciliations
- 4 – 6 Years’ consulting experience
- Own vehicle a must as this job includes travelling
- Willingness to travel and work extended hours when required
- Microsoft Excel
Basic Salary & Benefits include
- Cell Allowance
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Retirement Annuity (optional)
- Performance Bonus structure: Payable 3 times per year (February, June and November)
Note: Benefits are only available post the 3-month probation period
Desired Skills:
- VAT
- VAT Auditing
- Financial Accounting
- BCom Accounting
- Financial auditing
- External Audit
- Taxation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
About The Employer:
A financial services company specialising in VAT Recovery Audits
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to Company