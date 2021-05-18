Solution Architect (SAP Finance)

We are looking for an IT Solution Architect with strong SAP Finance experience to join our Cape Town based team. You will be part of an innovative, forward-thinking, and strategic IT architecture team, working closely with experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. Youll work in an Agile retail environment and utilize leading IT technologies which run on-prem and on cloud platforms. If you are interested in finding out more or applying, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town

Advise and shape the requirements for financial solutions and create high quality data, application and technology architecture

Deep subject matter knowledge of general finance solutions including S/4 Hana and technical knowledge of SAP ERP architectures as applicable to the Retail business domain is essential.

Understanding of SAP Financial applications: SAP Finance, Controlling; S/4 HANA; SAP HANA; SAP BPC; GRC (Group Risk and Compliance)

Understanding of financial solutions in a non-SAP environment

Define and continuously improve the finance architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.

Define and create solution level finance architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Provide expert finance guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the finance technology standards

Conduct architecture and design reviews

Working experience in SAP on at least 5 projects

Retail industry experience is a must

Experience with all aspects of IT projects from BA, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

Excellent design and architecture skills

Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

TOGAF and Agile experience

Learn more/Apply for this position