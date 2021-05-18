Solutions Architect

The Role: Essential functions:
- Technical Lead Pre-Sales Support
- Assist sales to analyze customer??s requirements
- Support delivery partners in developing systems to meet customer requirements
- Advise customers on implementation strategy and methodology (S95)
- Creation of proposals, architecture layouts to meet customer requirements
- Conduct Solution Presentations to customers
- Conduct Solution workshops with customers
- Build and present Demonstrations to management for approval before engaging with the customer
- Build and present Proof of Concepts and Pilots
- Provide appropriate technical and commercial input within a timely manner to assist the successful closure of opportunities for the sales team
- Project Support
- Writing Specifications
- Consulting on project implementation
- Ensure Quality assurance is maintained for all projects
- Maintains the relevant ISO procedures and policies for the relevant department
- Work with technical teams on meeting URS with product solutions
- On Site Customer/SI Project Consulting
- To assist with post sales implementations to help make sure products are implemented in the best possible way
- Application Support
- Technical
- Keep up to date with product technical features and understand how the product is applied
- Understand the product licensing
- Keep Product Certification up to date
- On Site support could be one of the following:
- Investigation/Resolution technical support issue
- Assistance with product installation
- Assistance with product upgrade
- Provide a Feedback/Progress Report for every site visit if required
- Training
- Present training on the portfolio to customers/partners/internally
- Training in the Johannesburg area and on a regional basis (i.e.: Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth or any other venue) as the Wonderware training schedule requires.
- Present training to the standard as prescribed by Wonderware and to keep yourself certified on the products that you train
- Technical Knowledge Base
- Submit articles to the Wonderware Technical Knowledge base
- Initiate articles from your own experience regularly
- Maintain an elevated level of competency in the products that you specialize in
- Marketing Activities
- Assist with marketing activities like Conferences, Breakfasts, Golf days etc?
- Prepare and present on the portfolio of products at marketing events.
- To provide technical expertise and authority to support marketing activities.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric Certificate
- Degree or Diploma in Chemical, Electrical/Electronic or Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science
Experience required:
- At least 1-2 years experience in a similar role
- At least 1-2 years knowledge in an Automation Industry
Required Product Knowledge:
- AVEVA Product range