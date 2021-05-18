Source to Pay at Deloitte 2

May 18, 2021

We are looking for SAP Finance resource with strong operational finance experience specifically in the Source to Pay domain to work on a long term project virtually for a client in Kingdom of Saudi. Any SAP/Ariba experience would also be beneficial. Source to pay consists of:

  • Vendor selection
  • Contracting
  • Ordering / buying
  • Invoice receipt
  • Invoice verification
  • Payments
  • Reconciliation
  • Reporting
  • Analytics

This will be for a contract period fromJuly 2021 to March 2022

Desired Skills:

  • Source to Pay
  • SAP
  • Ariba
  • Vendor
  • Ordering/Buying
  • Payments
  • Analytics
  • Invoice verification

