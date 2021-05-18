Source to Pay at Deloitte 2

We are looking for SAP Finance resource with strong operational finance experience specifically in the Source to Pay domain to work on a long term project virtually for a client in Kingdom of Saudi. Any SAP/Ariba experience would also be beneficial. Source to pay consists of:
- Vendor selection
- Contracting
- Ordering / buying
- Invoice receipt
- Invoice verification
- Payments
- Reconciliation
- Reporting
- Analytics
This will be for a contract period fromJuly 2021 to March 2022
Desired Skills:
- Source to Pay
- SAP
- Ariba
- Vendor
- Ordering/Buying
- Payments
- Analytics
- Invoice verification