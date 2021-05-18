SQL DBA

We are looking for a SQL DBA to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. We are looking for someone to be onsite in Cape Town. If you are interested and ready for a new adventure, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: intermediate or Senior

Initial 6 month contract

Location: Cape Town based

Someone with proven experience as a SQL DBA

Experience with SQL Server 2008 2017

Strong performance tuning and optimisation experience

Restores, Disaster Recovery

High Availability

Migration experience

Stress Testing experience

Automation

Documentation

