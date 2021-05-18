We are looking for a SQL DBA to join our Cape Town based team on an initial contract basis. We are looking for someone to be onsite in Cape Town. If you are interested and ready for a new adventure, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: intermediate or Senior
Initial 6 month contract
Location: Cape Town based
- Someone with proven experience as a SQL DBA
- Experience with SQL Server 2008 2017
- Strong performance tuning and optimisation experience
- Restores, Disaster Recovery
- High Availability
- Migration experience
- Stress Testing experience
- Automation
- Documentation