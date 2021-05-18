Successful companies choose a RevOps model

By 2025, 75% of the highest growth companies in the world will deploy a revenue operations (RevOps) model, according to Gartner.

A move from sales enablement to revenue enablement is needed in today’s rapidly shifting buying and selling dynamic to support this RevOps imperative.

Doug Bushée, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales practice, says the sales enablement function, even though set up to enable sales, has almost exclusively focused on seller enablement.

However, changes in today’s customers’ buying realities mean that sales enablement leaders must evolve the function’s capabilities from solely enabling individual sellers to supporting revenue enablement activities across all customer-facing roles.

“CEOs and chief sales officers recognize that functional silos handing off clients from one function to the other, and using different technologies, people and processes, are a barrier to revenue growth,” says Bushée.

“As a result, progressive organizations are beginning to align sales, marketing and customer success technology, data and KPIs to provide an end to end view of the revenue-generating engine. The shift to a more end-to-end revenue operations view means enablement leaders should provide enablement support not only to the frontline sales force, but to other revenue generation roles found in marketing, sales and customer success.”

Instead of siloed functions that follow a linear buyer model, end-to-end revenue operations and enablement offers a continuous feedback loop across the buyer journey and creates one singular go-to-market model for driving end-to-end revenue growth and customer acquisition.

“This puts demands on sales leaders to provide consistent enablement to all revenue-generating touchpoints, filling in gaps in onboarding, training, and support for all revenue producing roles,” Bushée says.

To get started, Gartner recommends sales leaders focus on the following three areas:

* Enablement technology: Take inventory of sales, marketing and customer service technologies, and then identify ways to simplify the technology stack by eliminating redundant enablement technology.

* Talent development: Assess and identify commonalities and differences in existing programs for revenue-generating roles, and then create a unified roadmap with role-specific modules.

* Content: Review existing content creation and management programs, and centralize revenue-generating content, making it easily accessible for customer-facing roles.