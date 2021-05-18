Technical Support

May 18, 2021

Working hours: 3pm – midnight, and 5pm – 2am,

must have reliable transport and advanced Excel skills

Technical Customer Support Agent

  • Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
  • Able to manage customer escalations and complaints
  • Effective case management skills
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Solutions orientated
  • Effective time management
  • A strong team player that works well as a team and individually
  • Accept constructive criticism and customer feedback regarding their experience with software or IT services
  • Experience working with different operating systems including Windows and Mac OS

Qualifications Required:

  • Essential: Grade 12

Advanced Excel Skills

  • Relevant proven Contact Centre experience

Experience, Knowledge, Skills and Attributes Required:

  • A proven track record of delivering against client, customer and business outcomes
  • 2 years’ experience working within a contact centre, preferably with US/UK clients
  • Professional written and interpersonal skills when communicating with users

Questions:

What systems have your previously worked on?

  • CRM systems that require case management like Salesforce, SAP, ZenDesk, HubSpot, FreshWorks

Send CV to [Email Address Removed]

About The Employer:

Global Leader in Education

