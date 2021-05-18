Technical Support

Working hours: 3pm – midnight, and 5pm – 2am,
must have reliable transport and advanced Excel skills
Technical Customer Support Agent
- Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
- Able to manage customer escalations and complaints
- Effective case management skills
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Solutions orientated
- Effective time management
- A strong team player that works well as a team and individually
- Accept constructive criticism and customer feedback regarding their experience with software or IT services
- Experience working with different operating systems including Windows and Mac OS
Qualifications Required:
- Essential: Grade 12
Advanced Excel Skills
- Relevant proven Contact Centre experience
Experience, Knowledge, Skills and Attributes Required:
- A proven track record of delivering against client, customer and business outcomes
- 2 years’ experience working within a contact centre, preferably with US/UK clients
- Professional written and interpersonal skills when communicating with users
Questions:
What systems have your previously worked on?
- CRM systems that require case management like Salesforce, SAP, ZenDesk, HubSpot, FreshWorks
Send CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Customer Skills
About The Employer:
Global Leader in Education