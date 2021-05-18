Technical Support

Working hours: 3pm – midnight, and 5pm – 2am,

must have reliable transport and advanced Excel skills

Technical Customer Support Agent

Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

Able to manage customer escalations and complaints

Effective case management skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Solutions orientated

Effective time management

A strong team player that works well as a team and individually

Accept constructive criticism and customer feedback regarding their experience with software or IT services

Experience working with different operating systems including Windows and Mac OS

Qualifications Required:

Essential: Grade 12

Advanced Excel Skills

Relevant proven Contact Centre experience

Experience, Knowledge, Skills and Attributes Required:

A proven track record of delivering against client, customer and business outcomes

2 years’ experience working within a contact centre, preferably with US/UK clients

Professional written and interpersonal skills when communicating with users

Questions:

What systems have your previously worked on?

CRM systems that require case management like Salesforce, SAP, ZenDesk, HubSpot, FreshWorks

