Technical Test Analyst

May 18, 2021

We have an opportunity for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If youre open to a contract position and ready for a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Initial 6-12 month contract

Location: Remote from within South Africa for now (there might be a requirement to relocate to Cape Town at a later stage)

Level: intermediate

  • Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool
  • Building and maintain regression test packs
  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents
  • Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
  • Performing risk based testing on complex systems
  • API Testing
  • Tools/ Technologies: SQL, QC/ ALM, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

