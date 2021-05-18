Technical Test Analyst

We have an opportunity for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If youre open to a contract position and ready for a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Initial 6-12 month contract

Location: Remote from within South Africa for now (there might be a requirement to relocate to Cape Town at a later stage)

Level: intermediate

Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Performing risk based testing on complex systems

API Testing

Tools/ Technologies: SQL, QC/ ALM, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

