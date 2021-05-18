Test at Simplify.Hr

Job briefWe are looking for an experienced Chief Financial Officer or CFO to perform effective risk management and plan the organization’s financial strategy. It is a very important and complex role since an organization can only survive if it actively investigates and safeguards its finances.A CFO must be well-versed in all aspects of financial management ranging from simple accounting to broad investment and banking operations. The ideal candidate will be an excellent leader since all relative departments of the organization will be under their [URL Removed] goal is to protect the company’s revenues and profits to achieve full financial control and sustainable [URL Removed] the company’s financial planning
Requirements
- Proven experience as CFO, finance officer or relevant role
- In depth knowledge of corporate financial law and risk management practices
- Excellent knowledge of data analysis and forecasting methods
- Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (e.g. SAP)
- Ability to strategize and solve problems
- Strong leadership and organizational skills
- Excellent communication and people skills
- An analytical mind, comfortable with numbers
- CPA is a strong advantage
- BSc/BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field; MSc/MBA is a plus