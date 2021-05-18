Test at Simplify.Hr

Job briefWe are looking for an experienced Chief Financial Officer or CFO to perform effective risk management and plan the organization’s financial strategy. It is a very important and complex role since an organization can only survive if it actively investigates and safeguards its finances.A CFO must be well-versed in all aspects of financial management ranging from simple accounting to broad investment and banking operations. The ideal candidate will be an excellent leader since all relative departments of the organization will be under their [URL Removed] goal is to protect the company’s revenues and profits to achieve full financial control and sustainable [URL Removed] the company’s financial planning

Perform risk management by analyzing the organization’s liabilities and investments

Decide on investment strategies by considering cash and liquidity risks

Control and evaluate the organization’s fundraising plans and capital structure

Ensure cash flow is appropriate for the organization’s operations

Supervise all finance personnel (controllers, treasurers etc.)

Manage vendor relationships

Prepare reliable current and forecasting reports

Set up and oversee the company’s finance IT system

Ensure compliance with the law and company’s policies

Manage team of financial controllers and financial analysts.

Requirements

Proven experience as CFO , finance officer or relevant role

, finance officer or relevant role In depth knowledge of corporate financial law and risk management practices

Excellent knowledge of data analysis and forecasting methods

Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (e.g. SAP)

Ability to strategize and solve problems

Strong leadership and organizational skills

Excellent communication and people skills

An analytical mind, comfortable with numbers

CPA is a strong advantage

BSc/BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field; MSc/MBA is a plus

Learn more/Apply for this position