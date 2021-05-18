Test at Simplify.Hr

May 18, 2021

Job briefWe are looking for an experienced Chief Financial Officer or CFO to perform effective risk management and plan the organization’s financial strategy. It is a very important and complex role since an organization can only survive if it actively investigates and safeguards its finances.A CFO must be well-versed in all aspects of financial management ranging from simple accounting to broad investment and banking operations. The ideal candidate will be an excellent leader since all relative departments of the organization will be under their [URL Removed] goal is to protect the company’s revenues and profits to achieve full financial control and sustainable [URL Removed] the company’s financial planning

  • Perform risk management by analyzing the organization’s liabilities and investments
  • Decide on investment strategies by considering cash and liquidity risks
  • Control and evaluate the organization’s fundraising plans and capital structure
  • Ensure cash flow is appropriate for the organization’s operations
  • Supervise all finance personnel (controllers, treasurers etc.)
  • Manage vendor relationships
  • Prepare reliable current and forecasting reports
  • Set up and oversee the company’s finance IT system
  • Ensure compliance with the law and company’s policies
  • Manage team of financial controllers and financial analysts.

    • Requirements

    • Proven experience as CFO, finance officer or relevant role
    • In depth knowledge of corporate financial law and risk management practices
    • Excellent knowledge of data analysis and forecasting methods
    • Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (e.g. SAP)
    • Ability to strategize and solve problems
    • Strong leadership and organizational skills
    • Excellent communication and people skills
    • An analytical mind, comfortable with numbers
    • CPA is a strong advantage
    • BSc/BA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field; MSc/MBA is a plus

