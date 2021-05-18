Transformation and ER Specialist at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Transformation and ER Specialist (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Executive Human Capital.

Understand the role of transformation in business

Develop and drive the implementation of the transformation strategy and all related projects for the company.

Provide guidance and direction on all initiatives relating to transformation

Identify continuous improvement and sustainability of transformation and diversity practices.

Ensure compilation and timeous submission of relevant reports

Ensure that all compliance related issues within the businesses are pro-actively managed.

Develops and leads the ATNS Employee Relations strategic direction across the company

Manage a sound employee relations platform

Conducts research to implement best ER practices

Advises and facilitates negotiations between management and the recognised union/s

Advises management and employees on ER processes

Updates the ATNS ER Policies and procedures to ensure alignment with the legislative changes

Facilitates regular ER climate surveys to ensure proactive management of the ER function

Effective and efficient implementation of ER processes

Manage external dispute resolution processes

Engage, consult and involve Executives in all delivery elements of the transformation scorecard to ensure achievement of goals and objectives.

Oversee all activities of stakeholders (forums, committees, etc. ) driving the business transformation strategy and ensure consistency and uniformity in the execution of their roles and responsibilities.

Develops and conducts presentations to the Company’s management and staff on all initiatives relating to Transformation and ER Management

Builds and maintains relationships with relevant external parties

Liaises with a complex network of internal and external stakeholders to ensure strategic business growth and sustainability.

Liaise with the Department of Labour and other statutory and non-statutory bodies on behalf of the company.

In close consultation with the Executive HR and other Executives, manage the EE headcount targets (race, gender and disability) by setting and monitoring ratios for recruitment, promotions, training and development.

Ensures that the Company transformation function meets the principles of sound Corporate Governance.

Management of Unions and union representatives to ensure a good relationship.

Understanding of measuring tools to enable required change of behaviour within the business

Understanding and setting of business targets to drive and enable the transformation agenda

Risks reports

Monthly Transformation and ER reports

Design and implementation of measurement tools to address areas of concern within the business

Facilitate the development of initiatives to address outcomes from surveys and people related assessments.

Budget forecasts & control

Cost management

Postgraduate Degree.

7 10 years of experience in HR with focus in Transformation and Employee Relations strategies

