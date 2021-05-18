Transformation and ER Specialist at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

May 18, 2021

Applications are invited for the position of Transformation and ER Specialist (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Executive Human Capital.

  • Understand the role of transformation in business
  • Develop and drive the implementation of the transformation strategy and all related projects for the company.
  • Provide guidance and direction on all initiatives relating to transformation
  • Identify continuous improvement and sustainability of transformation and diversity practices.
  • Ensure compilation and timeous submission of relevant reports
  • Ensure that all compliance related issues within the businesses are pro-actively managed.
  • Develops and leads the ATNS Employee Relations strategic direction across the company
  • Manage a sound employee relations platform
  • Conducts research to implement best ER practices
  • Advises and facilitates negotiations between management and the recognised union/s
  • Advises management and employees on ER processes
  • Updates the ATNS ER Policies and procedures to ensure alignment with the legislative changes
  • Facilitates regular ER climate surveys to ensure proactive management of the ER function
  • Effective and efficient implementation of ER processes
  • Manage external dispute resolution processes
  • Engage, consult and involve Executives in all delivery elements of the transformation scorecard to ensure achievement of goals and objectives.
  • Oversee all activities of stakeholders (forums, committees, etc. ) driving the business transformation strategy and ensure consistency and uniformity in the execution of their roles and responsibilities.
  • Develops and conducts presentations to the Company’s management and staff on all initiatives relating to Transformation and ER Management
  • Builds and maintains relationships with relevant external parties
  • Liaises with a complex network of internal and external stakeholders to ensure strategic business growth and sustainability.
  • Liaise with the Department of Labour and other statutory and non-statutory bodies on behalf of the company.
  • In close consultation with the Executive HR and other Executives, manage the EE headcount targets (race, gender and disability) by setting and monitoring ratios for recruitment, promotions, training and development.
  • Ensures that the Company transformation function meets the principles of sound Corporate Governance.
  • Management of Unions and union representatives to ensure a good relationship.
  • Understanding of measuring tools to enable required change of behaviour within the business
  • Understanding and setting of business targets to drive and enable the transformation agenda
  • Risks reports
  • Monthly Transformation and ER reports
  • Design and implementation of measurement tools to address areas of concern within the business
  • Facilitate the development of initiatives to address outcomes from surveys and people related assessments.
  • Budget forecasts & control

  • Cost management

  • Postgraduate Degree.

  • 7 10 years of experience in HR with focus in Transformation and Employee Relations strategies

