Transformation and ER Specialist at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Transformation and ER Specialist (Grade 7) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Executive Human Capital.
- Understand the role of transformation in business
- Develop and drive the implementation of the transformation strategy and all related projects for the company.
- Provide guidance and direction on all initiatives relating to transformation
- Identify continuous improvement and sustainability of transformation and diversity practices.
- Ensure compilation and timeous submission of relevant reports
- Ensure that all compliance related issues within the businesses are pro-actively managed.
- Develops and leads the ATNS Employee Relations strategic direction across the company
- Manage a sound employee relations platform
- Conducts research to implement best ER practices
- Advises and facilitates negotiations between management and the recognised union/s
- Advises management and employees on ER processes
- Updates the ATNS ER Policies and procedures to ensure alignment with the legislative changes
- Facilitates regular ER climate surveys to ensure proactive management of the ER function
- Effective and efficient implementation of ER processes
- Manage external dispute resolution processes
- Engage, consult and involve Executives in all delivery elements of the transformation scorecard to ensure achievement of goals and objectives.
- Oversee all activities of stakeholders (forums, committees, etc. ) driving the business transformation strategy and ensure consistency and uniformity in the execution of their roles and responsibilities.
- Develops and conducts presentations to the Company’s management and staff on all initiatives relating to Transformation and ER Management
- Builds and maintains relationships with relevant external parties
- Liaises with a complex network of internal and external stakeholders to ensure strategic business growth and sustainability.
- Liaise with the Department of Labour and other statutory and non-statutory bodies on behalf of the company.
- In close consultation with the Executive HR and other Executives, manage the EE headcount targets (race, gender and disability) by setting and monitoring ratios for recruitment, promotions, training and development.
- Ensures that the Company transformation function meets the principles of sound Corporate Governance.
- Management of Unions and union representatives to ensure a good relationship.
- Understanding of measuring tools to enable required change of behaviour within the business
- Understanding and setting of business targets to drive and enable the transformation agenda
- Risks reports
- Monthly Transformation and ER reports
- Design and implementation of measurement tools to address areas of concern within the business
- Facilitate the development of initiatives to address outcomes from surveys and people related assessments.
- Budget forecasts & control
-
Cost management
-
Postgraduate Degree.
- 7 10 years of experience in HR with focus in Transformation and Employee Relations strategies