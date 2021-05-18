UI Designer

Experience and Qualifications:

Matric (essential)

Bachelors Degree in visual design or related qualification (essential)

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.

2-4 years UI/UX experience

A portfolio of recent work done

Financial services experience is an advantage

Experience with working with frontend technologies is an advantage

Responsibilities and work output:

Ensure the best possible User Experience for the company digital channels:

Responsible for the User Interface design of the company website as well as final UI screens for some of the other digital platforms.

Responsible for building and maintaining the web design standards as well as contributing towards the overall the company design system.

Identify opportunities for consistency and reusability of web components

Identify best practices through research and development and case studies to ensure that UI designs and solutions are up to par with the industry standards and trends.

Work closely with developers to ensure proper translation of UI designs into full functional interfaces. Must be able to clearly communicate UI requirements to developers.

Must be able to present and provide thorough rationales for proposed designs to the related stakeholders when necessary.

Partake in some aspects of usability testing such as the planning and providing the required prototypes, to validate the designs.

Provide quality assurance on all user-interface outputs.

Identify and troubleshoot UX and UI problems.

Digital design of website banners, images, and icons.

Follow a User Centred Design approach to execute on new business requirements.

Performance and Growth (People):

Encourage a culture of innovation, exploration, and teamwork.

Contribute to the coaching and developing UX/UI skills and design talent within the team.

Competencies:

Business Acumen

Understand the business, channel and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.

Collaboration

Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Anticipates, meets and exceeds customers and stakeholders expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.

Self-awareness and insight

Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure.

Drive for Results

Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Leads Change and Innovation

Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

Growing talent and UX maturity.

Contribute to the coaching and developing UX/UI skills and to growing design talent within the team. Promote and educate the importance of Customer & User Experience to internal and external teams.

Team player

Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position