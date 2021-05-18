UX Specialist – Sandton – R660K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting chance to join a high performance team is available! The innovative group is looking for a UX Specialist with User Experience to join their fast-paced and dynamic environment based in Sandton. In this position you will work with product, business, marketing and other teams to create high quality conceptual designs and superior user interfaces across multiple platforms as required and deliver all UI assets ready for development teams.

The dynamic environment rewards great performance and offers exciting cross divisional opportunities to those wishing to expand their horizons, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

UX

Design essential

User Testing

Interface Design

Wire Frames

Sketch

Reference Number for this position is ZH52394 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability at around R660k per annum. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

