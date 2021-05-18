What have people left behind in Uber cars?

Cell phones and keys are the items most likely to be left behind in an Uber, with headphones and wallets close behind.

Uber’s fifth annual Lost & Found Index shows that these items might be the most common, but they are not the most unusual – people have forgotten just about everything from their groceries to their clothing in their Uber rides.

Johannesburg has taken the number one spot as the most forgetful city, followed closely by Pretoria and Cape Town. The Index shows riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Thursdays.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in South Africa are:

* Phone/camera

* Keys

* Headphones/speaker

* Wallet/Purse

* Backpack/bag/folders/box/luggage

* Clothing

* Glasses

* Jewellery/watch/make-up

* Groceries

* Laptop.