3rd Key Holder at Talenttac

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a candidate for one of their premium stores
- Reporting to management
- Opening and closing the store in the absence of the store manager and assistant manager
- Handling of cash counters, collection and depositing of cash in the safe
- Ensuring that all employees are in line with the companys policies and procedures, rules, and regulations, and are aware of the security affairs of the store
- Attending to customer queries and making sure queries are dealt with
- Achieving the stores planned sales goals through the promotion of customer service, product knowledge, company services, and suggestive selling
- Responsible for the overall image of the store.
- Assisting in creating a positive working environment
- Showing commitment to the company as well as the tasks at hand
- Maintaining housekeeping duties
- Handling of admin for the store.
- Contributing to merchandising of the store
- Pricing all merchandise accurately
- Complying with company policies and procedures
- Other duties assigned
Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary qualification or course in retail, sales or marketing management would be beneficial
- Grade 12 essential