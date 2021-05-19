3rd Key Holder at Talenttac

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a candidate for one of their premium stores

Reporting to management

Opening and closing the store in the absence of the store manager and assistant manager

Handling of cash counters, collection and depositing of cash in the safe

Ensuring that all employees are in line with the companys policies and procedures, rules, and regulations, and are aware of the security affairs of the store

Attending to customer queries and making sure queries are dealt with

Achieving the stores planned sales goals through the promotion of customer service, product knowledge, company services, and suggestive selling

Responsible for the overall image of the store.

Assisting in creating a positive working environment

Showing commitment to the company as well as the tasks at hand

Maintaining housekeeping duties

Handling of admin for the store.

Contributing to merchandising of the store

Pricing all merchandise accurately

Complying with company policies and procedures

Other duties assigned

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification or course in retail, sales or marketing management would be beneficial

Grade 12 essential

