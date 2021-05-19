3rd Key Holder at Talenttac

Our client within the Retail sector is looking for a candidate for one of their premium stores

  • Reporting to management
  • Opening and closing the store in the absence of the store manager and assistant manager
  • Handling of cash counters, collection and depositing of cash in the safe
  • Ensuring that all employees are in line with the companys policies and procedures, rules, and regulations, and are aware of the security affairs of the store
  • Attending to customer queries and making sure queries are dealt with
  • Achieving the stores planned sales goals through the promotion of customer service, product knowledge, company services, and suggestive selling
  • Responsible for the overall image of the store.
  • Assisting in creating a positive working environment
  • Showing commitment to the company as well as the tasks at hand
  • Maintaining housekeeping duties
  • Handling of admin for the store.
  • Contributing to merchandising of the store
  • Pricing all merchandise accurately
  • Complying with company policies and procedures
  • Other duties assigned

Minimum Requirements

  • Tertiary qualification or course in retail, sales or marketing management would be beneficial
  • Grade 12 essential

