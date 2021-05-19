Admin – Purchasing & Internal Sales at Dawning Truth

Admin – Purchasing & Internal Sales

Top manufacturing firm seeks Admin or Girl Friday – Purchasing & Internal Sales. Sales & Procurement Admin.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all races

Sales & Procurement Admin

Internal Sales & Tenders

Buying & Procurement

General Admin

Meticulous and Detail Orientated

Efficient and Reliable

3 years Small Manufacturing Company Admin

3 years Internal Sales & Tenders

3 years Buying & Procurement

3 years General Admin

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Internal Sales

Tender Documents

Procurement

Assist General Manager

General Admin

Key Job Deliverables:

Ensure quality customer service

Accurate completion of tenders

Accurate purchasing

Background work experience:

Adv: Admin or Purchasing Related Qualification

Advantageous: Specific Manufacturing experience

Personality Summary:

High Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Leading firm

You can make your mark here

Reports to: General Manager

Location: City Deep, Johannesburg

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R120K to R180K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j722

Desired Skills:

Small Manufacturing Company Admin

Internal Sales & Tenders

Buying & Procurement

General Admin

