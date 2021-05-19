Admin – Purchasing & Internal Sales at Dawning Truth

Admin – Purchasing & Internal Sales
Top manufacturing firm seeks Admin or Girl Friday – Purchasing & Internal Sales. Sales & Procurement Admin.
Non-Negotiables (We will check):
-
BEE: Open to all races
-
Sales & Procurement Admin
- Internal Sales & Tenders
- Buying & Procurement
- General Admin
- Meticulous and Detail Orientated
- Efficient and Reliable
- 3 years Small Manufacturing Company Admin
- 3 years Internal Sales & Tenders
- 3 years Buying & Procurement
- 3 years General Admin
What the person must be able to do:
This role is in the manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.
- Internal Sales
- Tender Documents
- Procurement
- Assist General Manager
- General Admin
Key Job Deliverables:
- Ensure quality customer service
- Accurate completion of tenders
- Accurate purchasing
Background work experience:
- Adv: Admin or Purchasing Related Qualification
- General day-to-day admin in a small manufacturing company
- Handling internal sales queries and completing the admin part of tenders
- Running purchasing system to make purchases from suppliers
- Ad hoc office admin tasks
- Advantageous: Specific Manufacturing experience
Personality Summary:
- High Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.
- Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.
- Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.
Benefits of this Role:
- Independent work culture
- Leading firm
- You can make your mark here
Reports to: General Manager
Location: City Deep, Johannesburg
Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R120K to R180K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.
Type: Permanent
Start: ASAP
Reference: j722
Common questions (Please Read)
-
Is the role current?
Yes
-
How do I apply for the job?
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We don’t take faxes or walk ins.
-
How do I know if you got my CV?
We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.
If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically)
-
I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?
Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us.
-
I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
-
Do you offer internships?
No.
-
I want to try and circumvent your process?
Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.
We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.
