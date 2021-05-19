Administrative Invoicing and Production Clerk

We are looking to hire an Admin Clerk for our client who is a manufacturer on export quality automotive components. The incumbent will interact with three main departments, namely: Production, Finance and Admin.
Area: Northriding Johannesburg North
Duties and Responsibilities and Skills Required (Not Limited to):
- Must be good computer skills MS Office Package
- Attention to detail, exhibit care, responsibility and accuracy
- Familiar with accounts, book keeping and an accounting package (SYSPRO)
- Sharp mind able to understand and follow manufacturing processes and implement them to the letter
- Understanding of quality and how to embody it
- Be able to work under pressure, especially at month-end, and to work long hours at that time if necessary
- Good communication skills and ability to work in and with a team
- Good communication skills with our customers and suppliers especially our multiple shippers
- Invoice goods out of the system for all the products that leave the factory
- The ability to take over ad hoc tasks as required
- Ability to lift and transfer material from the factory to the office as and when the need arises.
On the Job Training Offered:
- Learn the process of shipping to our customers all over the world
- Learn the process of inputting all relevant data into the system
- Learn the process of issuing manufacturing instructions to the factory floor and understand the flow of work
- Create stickers including using barcodes, print on the big HP Latex label and sticker printer using CorelDraw
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Tertiary Education in Finance or Production would be beneficial
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None