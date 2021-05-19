Administrative Invoicing and Production Clerk

We are looking to hire an Admin Clerk for our client who is a manufacturer on export quality automotive components. The incumbent will interact with three main departments, namely: Production, Finance and Admin.

Area: Northriding Johannesburg North

Duties and Responsibilities and Skills Required (Not Limited to):

  • Must be good computer skills MS Office Package
  • Attention to detail, exhibit care, responsibility and accuracy
  • Familiar with accounts, book keeping and an accounting package (SYSPRO)
  • Sharp mind able to understand and follow manufacturing processes and implement them to the letter
  • Understanding of quality and how to embody it
  • Be able to work under pressure, especially at month-end, and to work long hours at that time if necessary
  • Good communication skills and ability to work in and with a team
  • Good communication skills with our customers and suppliers especially our multiple shippers
  • Invoice goods out of the system for all the products that leave the factory
  • The ability to take over ad hoc tasks as required
  • Ability to lift and transfer material from the factory to the office as and when the need arises.

On the Job Training Offered:

  • Learn the process of shipping to our customers all over the world
  • Learn the process of inputting all relevant data into the system
  • Learn the process of issuing manufacturing instructions to the factory floor and understand the flow of work
  • Create stickers including using barcodes, print on the big HP Latex label and sticker printer using CorelDraw

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Education in Finance or Production would be beneficial

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

