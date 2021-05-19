Administrative Invoicing and Production Clerk

We are looking to hire an Admin Clerk for our client who is a manufacturer on export quality automotive components. The incumbent will interact with three main departments, namely: Production, Finance and Admin.

Area: Northriding Johannesburg North

Duties and Responsibilities and Skills Required (Not Limited to):

Must be good computer skills MS Office Package

Attention to detail, exhibit care, responsibility and accuracy

Familiar with accounts, book keeping and an accounting package (SYSPRO)

Sharp mind able to understand and follow manufacturing processes and implement them to the letter

Understanding of quality and how to embody it

Be able to work under pressure, especially at month-end, and to work long hours at that time if necessary

Good communication skills and ability to work in and with a team

Good communication skills with our customers and suppliers especially our multiple shippers

Invoice goods out of the system for all the products that leave the factory

The ability to take over ad hoc tasks as required

Ability to lift and transfer material from the factory to the office as and when the need arises.

On the Job Training Offered:

Learn the process of shipping to our customers all over the world

Learn the process of inputting all relevant data into the system

Learn the process of issuing manufacturing instructions to the factory floor and understand the flow of work

Create stickers including using barcodes, print on the big HP Latex label and sticker printer using CorelDraw

Qualifications:

Matric

Tertiary Education in Finance or Production would be beneficial

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

