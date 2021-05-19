Airfreight Import Controller at Ntice Search

A multinational freight company is searching for a highly skilled and proficient Airfreight Import Controller to join their dynamic team in Johannesburg. If you are looking for longevity and a world-class company then this opportunity is for [URL Removed] OverviewMy client is looking for an experienced Airfreight Import Controller to join their Operations Team based in Isando, Johannesburg. This role will involve all aspects of freight forwarding with a focus on customer service. The Airfreight Import Controller oversees organizing, planning, directing, controlling, and processing the movement of cargo via Airfreight to the respective destinations as required. Operational excellence is key to this role with focus on servicing the client and supporting the team in the Branch on a day-to-day [URL Removed] Duties & Responsibilities:

To sort, filter and distribute documentation and create and maintain job files in an accurate and timely manner,deal with all aspects of international and domestic freight movements.

To track ETA of MAWB (Master Airway Bill) with airlines / local agents for straight and handover documents

To act as a conduit between customers and suppliers to ensure all needs are met within the specified delivery time.

To liaise with overseas offices for shipment movements, taking responsibility for monitoring progress and keeping the customer advised of the status.

To complete customs clearance, record any additional or special charges on the file cover, and generate shipment invoice. To arrange and monitor receipt of original documents from airlines/agents.

Raising of Customer invoices and making sure job is profitable.

Qualifications

Minimum 5 years’experiencein air freight forwarding environment position with current hands-on experience.

IT literate (ability to utilise MS Office tools such as Word, Excel, etc.)

Knowledge of CargowiseOne Operating System is a minimumrequirement.

Ability and confidence to deal with customers daily.

Ability to consistently meet deadlines in a timely manner.

Flexibility in a constantly changing environment with occasional out of hours working required.

Effective Time Management and organisational skills with significant focus on attention to detail

