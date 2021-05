AS/400 Developer at P3M Projects

We are looking for a AS/400 Developer for a 12 months Contract

Must have AS/400 Development experience

Must have a minimum of 3 years development experience

Have Diploma or Certificate (Information Technology)

Be able to create and maintain applications on the AS400 platforms

Create functional and Technical designs on AS/400

Conduct code reviews

Resolve customer satisfaction issues

Desired Skills:

AS/400

Developer

Development

Application

