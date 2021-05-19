Assistant GM Legal and Compliance at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Chinese speaking Assistant General Manager – Legal and Compliance. Client DetailsOur Client is a Multinational Foreign National Bank, with operations in multiple countries. DescriptionKey Responsibilities include.
- Ensure the Bank is compliant with all AML/CFT legislations, regulatory and supervisory requirements, including Sanctions Compliance as well as aspects that overlap with other financial crimes.
- Ensure reputational risks and penalties arising from potential non-compliance with the aforementioned legislations/regulatory and supervisory requirements are mitigated in its entirety.
- Ensure the LCD AML/CFT team is effective and efficient so as to add value to the Bank.
- Monitor and compile relevant reports to stakeholders, including senior management, regulators and Head Office.
- Provide guidance and support to the AML/CFT team in fulfilling their day-to-day job requirements.
- Provide guidance and support to / monitoring of Business Departments regarding AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and identify gaps and loopholes within the current policies, processes and procedures to provide effective enhancements and mitigation.
- Work closely with the AML/CFT team and Business Departments to draft and implement policies and procedures to ensure sufficient risk mitigation in terms of AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance.
- Approver of the AMLMAS User Management process, including user creation, deletion and amendment for Real Time (RT) and After Event (AE) systems as well as Enterprise Risk Assessment system.
- Proficient knowledge of AML/CFT related systems.
- Draft the Bank’s annual training plan and ensure trainings are conducted accordingly including the maintenance of approvals of training materials.
- Provide AML/CFT and Sanctions Compliance training to all staff.
- Ensure the Bank’s KYC pack is updated annually.
- Assist the Financial Institution team to attend to KYC review requests from correspondent banks.
- Draft the annual monitoring
- Conduct the AML/CFT compliance monitoring of Business Departments on a regular basis.
- Managing regulatory, internal/external auditor and Head Office auditor monitoring.
- Monitor and complete AML/CFT related projects, such as the Enterprise Risk Assessment.
- Draft and ensure the AML team’s quarterly key tasks are completed at the required standards.
- Make necessary arrangements for the AMLCO meeting, including overseeing the scheduling of meetings, preparation of the agenda and completion of minutes of the meetings.
- Perform thorough analysis and provide timeous response in relation to requests from Business Departments, ensuring that ML/FT risks are appropriately mitigated.
ProfileThe successful candidate will have the following skills and experience:
- Chinese Mandarin speaking
- Bachelor’s degree
- Law or Financial degree preferable.
- CAMS, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, CGSS or relevant credential preferable.
- Minimum10 years AML/CFT working experience in banking industry (knowledge of Rules and Regulations of the Prudential Authority, Companies Act, Banks Act, FICA, International Standards and requirements etc.).
- General banking experience.
Market Related Salary.
About The Employer:
Multinational Organisation