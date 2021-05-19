Assistant Recruitment Consultant

I am looking for an assistant recruitment consultant, someone who will make my life a little easier and assist with the following duties:

Typing up of candidates CV’s in specific format

Reference checks

Criminal and Credit checks on applicants

Administration

Caling of candidates

Initially this will be a part time position, which could develop into something more permananet. Would suit a stay at home mom, with good internet. training will be done at my office – thereafter you would be able to work from home, should trust and training be in place.

Desired Skills:

Recruitment & Selection

well spoken

work well under pressure

Sourcing

CV drafting

Reference checks

Recruiting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Recruitment

1 to 2 years Staff Recruitment / Selection

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position