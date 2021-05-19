Assistant Recruitment Consultant

May 19, 2021

I am looking for an assistant recruitment consultant, someone who will make my life a little easier and assist with the following duties:

  • Typing up of candidates CV’s in specific format
  • Reference checks
  • Criminal and Credit checks on applicants
  • Administration
  • Caling of candidates

Initially this will be a part time position, which could develop into something more permananet. Would suit a stay at home mom, with good internet. training will be done at my office – thereafter you would be able to work from home, should trust and training be in place.

Desired Skills:

  • Recruitment & Selection
  • well spoken
  • work well under pressure
  • Sourcing
  • CV drafting
  • Reference checks
  • Recruiting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Recruitment
  • 1 to 2 years Staff Recruitment / Selection

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

