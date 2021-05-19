I am looking for an assistant recruitment consultant, someone who will make my life a little easier and assist with the following duties:
- Typing up of candidates CV’s in specific format
- Reference checks
- Criminal and Credit checks on applicants
- Administration
- Caling of candidates
Initially this will be a part time position, which could develop into something more permananet. Would suit a stay at home mom, with good internet. training will be done at my office – thereafter you would be able to work from home, should trust and training be in place.
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment & Selection
- well spoken
- work well under pressure
- Sourcing
- CV drafting
- Reference checks
- Recruiting
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Recruitment
- 1 to 2 years Staff Recruitment / Selection
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric