Audit Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Audit Supervisor.

Main purpose of the position:

To supervise audits and other activities.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate and oversee activities of trainee accountants

Supervision of audit engagements

Client Liaison

Weekly staff briefing

Evaluation of staff performance

Liaison between Partners and staff

Planning

Coaching of audit staff

Review of statutory audits

Supervision and review of work performed by staff

Systems development

Compilation of business plans

Requirements:

CA (SA)

MS Office, Caseware, Greatsoft, Pastel

Skills:

Coaching Skills

Time Management Skills

Leadership Skills

Academic/Technical

People Management

Interpersonal Skills

Communications Skills

Professionalism

Flexibility

Problem solving skills

Multi tasking skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

