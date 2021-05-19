Audit Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Audit Supervisor.
Main purpose of the position:
- To supervise audits and other activities.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate and oversee activities of trainee accountants
- Supervision of audit engagements
- Client Liaison
- Weekly staff briefing
- Evaluation of staff performance
- Liaison between Partners and staff
- Planning
- Coaching of audit staff
- Review of statutory audits
- Supervision and review of work performed by staff
- Systems development
- Compilation of business plans
Requirements:
- CA (SA)
- MS Office, Caseware, Greatsoft, Pastel
Skills:
- Coaching Skills
- Time Management Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Academic/Technical
- People Management
- Interpersonal Skills
- Communications Skills
- Professionalism
- Flexibility
- Problem solving skills
- Multi tasking skills
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.