Audit Supervisor at Headhunters

May 19, 2021

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Audit Supervisor.

Main purpose of the position:

  • To supervise audits and other activities.

Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate and oversee activities of trainee accountants
  • Supervision of audit engagements
  • Client Liaison
  • Weekly staff briefing
  • Evaluation of staff performance
  • Liaison between Partners and staff
  • Planning
  • Coaching of audit staff
  • Review of statutory audits
  • Supervision and review of work performed by staff
  • Systems development
  • Compilation of business plans

Requirements:

  • CA (SA)
  • MS Office, Caseware, Greatsoft, Pastel

Skills:

  • Coaching Skills
  • Time Management Skills
  • Leadership Skills
  • Academic/Technical
  • People Management
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Professionalism
  • Flexibility
  • Problem solving skills
  • Multi tasking skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

