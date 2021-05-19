Auto Electrician (contract)

- Installing, maintaining, identifying faults and repairing electrical wiring systems and components on vehicles
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- Code 10/14 License
- Auto Electrician Qualification
- Ensure and maintain constant workflow;
- Ensure to investigate and diagnose any electrical issues as reported by the quality and/or technical department on the vehicle jobcard.
- Ensure to conduct repairs to electrical systems and circuits as identified on the vehicle jobcard.
- Ensure to fit amp hour meters to vehicles as per model requirements.
- Ensure to install wiring for PTO switches as per model requirements.
- Ensure to conduct diagnostics and repairs to ABS systems by using the ABS testing machine provided.
- Ensure to modify and fit trailers plugs to all vehicles as per each model requirements.
- Ensure that trailer plugs are in good working order by testing with the necessary equipment provided.
- Ensure to assemble and fit number plate lights to each vehicle as per model requirements.
- Ensure that all electrical items listed on the vehicle jobcard are repaired and signed off as complete.
- Ensure that all tools are inspected on a daily basis and are in good working order.
- Ensure to report completed tasks to your team leader so that the vehicle can be allocated to the next task or department.
- Ensure to complete daily task records and that it is provided to your Team Leader on or before end of shift.
- Ensure to complete the required reject form and obtain the necessary authorisation of the quality and/or technical department in order to request the necessary required replacement parts from the warehouse.
- Ensure to obtain permission from the Quality Manager for any major component repairs and/or replacements.
- Ensure that all vehicles within your responsibility is locked and that the keys are handed back to the stock controller as soon as the tasks within your ambit is complete.
Email you CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- qualified
- experienced
- license code 10/14
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric