Automotive Programme Manager at Profile Personnel

May 19, 2021

Automotive Programme Manager required for international, award winning company based in Pretoria. You will be responsible for managing all programme activities related to projects from initial kick-off through to closure. Your role will also include managing the vehicle platform with various interior/exterior components and system content as well as ensuring programme launches are in line with set budgets.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing relevant simultaneous development team activities and provide support
  • Overseeing the product realization process to ensure compliance
  • Reviewing business plans with senior management and identifying programme management needs
  • Acting as interface between program management, engineering, purchasing and other operations to ensure product readiness
  • Monitoring performance of process and programmes
  • Training, coaching, and guidance of subordinates

Requirements:

  • Engineering Degree or Diploma (NQF level 5)
  • Project or Programme Management Certificate will be advantageous
  • At least 5-7 years experience in the automotive industry
  • At least 3 years experience in Project Management within the automotive industry
  • Participation in 1 new product start-up
  • Advanced computer literacy skills
  • Planning, organizing and controlling skills
  • Critical thinking and innovation skills
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Decision making/problem solving skills
  • Conflict handling and dispute resolutions skills
  • Ability to cope with stressful situations

