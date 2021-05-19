Automotive Programme Manager at Profile Personnel

Automotive Programme Manager required for international, award winning company based in Pretoria. You will be responsible for managing all programme activities related to projects from initial kick-off through to closure. Your role will also include managing the vehicle platform with various interior/exterior components and system content as well as ensuring programme launches are in line with set budgets.

Responsibilities:

Managing relevant simultaneous development team activities and provide support

Overseeing the product realization process to ensure compliance

Reviewing business plans with senior management and identifying programme management needs

Acting as interface between program management, engineering, purchasing and other operations to ensure product readiness

Monitoring performance of process and programmes

Training, coaching, and guidance of subordinates

Requirements:

Engineering Degree or Diploma (NQF level 5)

Project or Programme Management Certificate will be advantageous

At least 5-7 years experience in the automotive industry

At least 3 years experience in Project Management within the automotive industry

Participation in 1 new product start-up

Advanced computer literacy skills

Planning, organizing and controlling skills

Critical thinking and innovation skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Decision making/problem solving skills

Conflict handling and dispute resolutions skills

Ability to cope with stressful situations

Attractive package on offer.

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position