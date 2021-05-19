Blockchain Research Institute expands into Africa

The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), an independent blockchain think-tank, is launching a new wave of global expansion with the announcement of BRI Africa, BRI Middle East, and BRI Korea.

BRI Africa will be launched in partnership with Standard Bank Group, while BRI Middle East will be launched in partnership with Konnect & Co, and BRI Korea will be launched in partnership with Bosagora Foundation.

The three global partnerships will establish think-tanks to promote blockchain education, innovation and adoption in their regions of expertise.

“This global expansion of the Blockchain Research Institute is another step towards realizing the potential of blockchain for the global digital economy,” says Don Tapscott, co-founder and executive chairman of the BRI.

“Standard Bank Group has been a pioneer in leveraging blockchain and distributed ledger technologies to bring speed and transparency to our large and growing customer base across Africa,” says Ian Putter, head of blockchain at Standard Bank Group. “We believe that this development will form a key part of our efforts to drive digital transformation and will be of great benefit to both our clients and the continent that we call home.”

The BRI will work with global partners in Africa, the Middle East, and Korea to coordinate sustainable innovation in their regional ecosystems, alongside current global partners in Europe and Brazil. Taking a decentralized approach to driving digital transformation, the BRI and its global partners will establish hubs of innovation to research, educate and strategize how blockchain and other emerging technologies can be implemented across business, government and society.

“By collaborating with leading regional partners who share our vision and ambition, we are bringing together diverse voices to steward these technologies towards a better, more sustainable world,” says Dr Joan Bigham global MD of the BRI.

With a growing member community featuring enterprises, governments and start-ups from around the world, the BRI and its global partners will bring together industry leaders, academics, policymakers and entrepreneurs to undertake research on blockchain technology, bridging the gap between the technological functionality of blockchain and the real market need.

“There is tremendous value to be unlocked here and we want to help businesses and governments worldwide navigate, accelerate and lead the blockchain revolution,” says Alex Tapscott, co-founder of the BRI.