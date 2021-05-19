POSITION: Boilermaker
LOCATION: Zululand, Kwazulu-Natal
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
Our client has a vacancy in the Fabrication section for an enthusiastic, self-motivated individual, great leadership skills, and a passion for Boilermaking. The successful candidate will be responsible for general maintenance, fault finding, boilermaking, welding, fabrication & installation of plate work as appropriate.
REQUIREMENTS:
- N3 & Trade Test Certificate as Boilermaker/Plater
- Successfully completed a recognised Apprenticeship program
- At least 5 years Boilermaking, welding & fabrication experience in a heavy engineering environment
- Good problem solving/fault finding skills
- Knowledge of Stainless Steel/3CR12. Structural work, screw conveyor fabrication
- Knowledge & experience in welding on mild steel, stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium
- Ability to read engineering drawings
- Sugar Mill experience will be an added advantage
- Strong leadership skills, planning & organising skills
- Good interpersonal & communication skills
- Computer Literacy in Planned Maintenance System, Maximo & Microsoft Office
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- General maintenance. Fault finding & repairs throughout the factory
- Boilermaking & welding tasks during breakdowns
- Fabrication & installation of plate work as required
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #BOIL as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
