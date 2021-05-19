Boilermaker

May 19, 2021

POSITION: Boilermaker
LOCATION: Zululand, Kwazulu-Natal
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

Our client has a vacancy in the Fabrication section for an enthusiastic, self-motivated individual, great leadership skills, and a passion for Boilermaking. The successful candidate will be responsible for general maintenance, fault finding, boilermaking, welding, fabrication & installation of plate work as appropriate.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • N3 & Trade Test Certificate as Boilermaker/Plater
  • Successfully completed a recognised Apprenticeship program
  • At least 5 years Boilermaking, welding & fabrication experience in a heavy engineering environment
  • Good problem solving/fault finding skills
  • Knowledge of Stainless Steel/3CR12. Structural work, screw conveyor fabrication
  • Knowledge & experience in welding on mild steel, stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium
  • Ability to read engineering drawings
  • Sugar Mill experience will be an added advantage
  • Strong leadership skills, planning & organising skills
  • Good interpersonal & communication skills
  • Computer Literacy in Planned Maintenance System, Maximo & Microsoft Office

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • General maintenance. Fault finding & repairs throughout the factory
  • Boilermaking & welding tasks during breakdowns
  • Fabrication & installation of plate work as required

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #BOIL as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

