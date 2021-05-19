Boilermaker

POSITION: Boilermaker

LOCATION: Zululand, Kwazulu-Natal

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

Our client has a vacancy in the Fabrication section for an enthusiastic, self-motivated individual, great leadership skills, and a passion for Boilermaking. The successful candidate will be responsible for general maintenance, fault finding, boilermaking, welding, fabrication & installation of plate work as appropriate.

REQUIREMENTS:

N3 & Trade Test Certificate as Boilermaker/Plater

Successfully completed a recognised Apprenticeship program

At least 5 years Boilermaking, welding & fabrication experience in a heavy engineering environment

Good problem solving/fault finding skills

Knowledge of Stainless Steel/3CR12. Structural work, screw conveyor fabrication

Knowledge & experience in welding on mild steel, stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium

Ability to read engineering drawings

Sugar Mill experience will be an added advantage

Strong leadership skills, planning & organising skills

Good interpersonal & communication skills

Computer Literacy in Planned Maintenance System, Maximo & Microsoft Office

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

General maintenance. Fault finding & repairs throughout the factory

Boilermaking & welding tasks during breakdowns

Fabrication & installation of plate work as required

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #BOIL as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Boilermaking

Fabrication

Welding

Problem Solving

Stainless steel knowledge

3CR12 knowledge

Structural work

Mild steel welding

Stainless steel welding

Aluminium welding

Able to read engineering drawings

Fault finding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

