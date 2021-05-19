Brand Manager at The Unlimited Group

May 19, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Brand Manager

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Brand / Chief of Brand Operations

Purpose of the Role :

To ensure that the Brand message to customers is consistent and develops Brand loyalty.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Builds relationships with project leads & relevant business heads
  • Fosters strong relationships with our agency partners.
  • Supports specific project goals through a brand lens
  • Offers strategic advice & support to project teams
  • Assists in conceptualizing asset requirements
  • Supports brief development
  • Allocates agency / resource & ensures clear understanding of brief objectives
  • Communicates timings and manages expectations with project team where required
  • Reviews creative outputs
  • Approves creative before reviewing with brand IP team
  • Manages costs of brand team expenses
  • To monitor and measure brand awareness, recognition and credibility;
  • To actively be involved in the creative process, throughout the business to ensure world class standards and compliance, at all times
  • To drive brand led business strategy inside the business

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

  • 3-year Bachelor’s Degree (Marketing or relevant Business Degree)
  • 5-10 years working experience
  • Brand managing experience essential
  • Direct Marketing experience preferable
  • Experience in digital selling
  • Ability to develop strategy and create inspirational plans
  • Project management
  • Experienced in managing product and customer Life Cycles
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to scan an external environment with a view to identifying market trends.
  • Negotiation skills
  • Research and analytical skills
  • Financial accumen
  • Understanding channels, tactics and methods to reach audiences where brand is currently not playing.

Personal Characteristics:

  • Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business
  • Strong sense of ownership
  • Strong ability and willingness to lead
  • Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
  • Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
  • Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
  • Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment
  • Hands-on approach
  • Self-motivated
  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Courageous
  • Emotionally Resilient
  • Own it Do it Now
  • Strategic

