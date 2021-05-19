Brand Manager at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Brand Manager
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Head of Brand / Chief of Brand Operations
Purpose of the Role :
To ensure that the Brand message to customers is consistent and develops Brand loyalty.
Key Responsibilities:
- Builds relationships with project leads & relevant business heads
- Fosters strong relationships with our agency partners.
- Supports specific project goals through a brand lens
- Offers strategic advice & support to project teams
- Assists in conceptualizing asset requirements
- Supports brief development
- Allocates agency / resource & ensures clear understanding of brief objectives
- Communicates timings and manages expectations with project team where required
- Reviews creative outputs
- Approves creative before reviewing with brand IP team
- Manages costs of brand team expenses
- To monitor and measure brand awareness, recognition and credibility;
- To actively be involved in the creative process, throughout the business to ensure world class standards and compliance, at all times
- To drive brand led business strategy inside the business
Knowledge, Experience & Skills:
- 3-year Bachelor’s Degree (Marketing or relevant Business Degree)
- 5-10 years working experience
- Brand managing experience essential
- Direct Marketing experience preferable
- Experience in digital selling
- Ability to develop strategy and create inspirational plans
- Project management
- Experienced in managing product and customer Life Cycles
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to scan an external environment with a view to identifying market trends.
- Negotiation skills
- Research and analytical skills
- Financial accumen
- Understanding channels, tactics and methods to reach audiences where brand is currently not playing.
Personal Characteristics:
- Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business
- Strong sense of ownership
- Strong ability and willingness to lead
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
- Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
- Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment
- Hands-on approach
- Self-motivated
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- Own it Do it Now
- Strategic