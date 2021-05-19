Brand Manager at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Brand Manager

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Brand / Chief of Brand Operations

Purpose of the Role :

To ensure that the Brand message to customers is consistent and develops Brand loyalty.

Key Responsibilities:

Builds relationships with project leads & relevant business heads

Fosters strong relationships with our agency partners.

Supports specific project goals through a brand lens

Offers strategic advice & support to project teams

Assists in conceptualizing asset requirements

Supports brief development

Allocates agency / resource & ensures clear understanding of brief objectives

Communicates timings and manages expectations with project team where required

Reviews creative outputs

Approves creative before reviewing with brand IP team

Manages costs of brand team expenses

To monitor and measure brand awareness, recognition and credibility;

To actively be involved in the creative process, throughout the business to ensure world class standards and compliance, at all times

To drive brand led business strategy inside the business

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

3-year Bachelor’s Degree (Marketing or relevant Business Degree)

5-10 years working experience

Brand managing experience essential

Direct Marketing experience preferable

Experience in digital selling

Ability to develop strategy and create inspirational plans

Project management

Experienced in managing product and customer Life Cycles

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to scan an external environment with a view to identifying market trends.

Negotiation skills

Research and analytical skills

Financial accumen

Understanding channels, tactics and methods to reach audiences where brand is currently not playing.

Personal Characteristics:

Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business

Strong sense of ownership

Strong ability and willingness to lead

Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development

Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries

Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability

Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment

Hands-on approach

Self-motivated

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

Own it Do it Now

Strategic

Learn more/Apply for this position