Brand Strategist at The Unlimited Group

May 19, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Brand Strategist (Senior)

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Brand

Purpose of the Role :

To develop strategies that takes our brand to where it is not using media in the most UNCONVENTIONAL ways currently undiscovered.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Strategic thinking that puts our brand where its never been before
  • Influence strong enough to implement new ideas in well entrenched areas.
  • Be a spokesperson for the business able to tell the hard honest truths to the harshest critics.
  • To be actively involved in the creative process of ATL and BTL campaigns
  • Stay very well tuned to the market movements and consumer conversation topics.
  • Lead creative teams to deliver on massive transformative purpose driven goals

Knowledge, Experience & Skills :

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • At least eight years or more in accredited Ad agencies, as a Brand strategist OR head of strategy for your own companies team.
  • Strong understanding of market positioning, and how to grow and enable it through the use of new and interesting methodologies.
  • Energy, passion and shared vision , coupled with all of the above will make you a strong contender for this role.

Personal Characteristics:

  • Creative
  • Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business
  • Forward thinking
  • Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
  • Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
  • Must have the capacity to duplicate their strategic ability
  • Confident
  • Hands-on approach
  • Self-motivated
  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Courageous
  • Emotionally Resilient
  • I Own it. I Do it. Now!

