Brand Strategist at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Brand Strategist (Senior)

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head of Brand

Purpose of the Role :

To develop strategies that takes our brand to where it is not using media in the most UNCONVENTIONAL ways currently undiscovered.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic thinking that puts our brand where its never been before

Influence strong enough to implement new ideas in well entrenched areas.

Be a spokesperson for the business able to tell the hard honest truths to the harshest critics.

To be actively involved in the creative process of ATL and BTL campaigns

Stay very well tuned to the market movements and consumer conversation topics.

Lead creative teams to deliver on massive transformative purpose driven goals

Knowledge, Experience & Skills :

Relevant tertiary qualification

At least eight years or more in accredited Ad agencies, as a Brand strategist OR head of strategy for your own companies team.

Strong understanding of market positioning, and how to grow and enable it through the use of new and interesting methodologies.

Energy, passion and shared vision , coupled with all of the above will make you a strong contender for this role.

Personal Characteristics:

Creative

Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business

Forward thinking

Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development

Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries

Must have the capacity to duplicate their strategic ability

Confident

Hands-on approach

Self-motivated

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

I Own it. I Do it. Now!

Learn more/Apply for this position