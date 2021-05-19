Brand Strategist at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Brand Strategist (Senior)
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Head of Brand
Purpose of the Role :
To develop strategies that takes our brand to where it is not using media in the most UNCONVENTIONAL ways currently undiscovered.
Key Responsibilities:
- Strategic thinking that puts our brand where its never been before
- Influence strong enough to implement new ideas in well entrenched areas.
- Be a spokesperson for the business able to tell the hard honest truths to the harshest critics.
- To be actively involved in the creative process of ATL and BTL campaigns
- Stay very well tuned to the market movements and consumer conversation topics.
- Lead creative teams to deliver on massive transformative purpose driven goals
Knowledge, Experience & Skills :
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- At least eight years or more in accredited Ad agencies, as a Brand strategist OR head of strategy for your own companies team.
- Strong understanding of market positioning, and how to grow and enable it through the use of new and interesting methodologies.
- Energy, passion and shared vision , coupled with all of the above will make you a strong contender for this role.
Personal Characteristics:
- Creative
- Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business
- Forward thinking
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
- Must have the capacity to duplicate their strategic ability
- Confident
- Hands-on approach
- Self-motivated
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- I Own it. I Do it. Now!