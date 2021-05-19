Business Analyst III (POS Transformation Programme) at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsible for the effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements. Negotiate and agree on business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.
Summery of Job Description:
- To understand the current business environment
- To identify and understand business requirements
- To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements
- To deliver the required solution
- To train business users
- To continuously support the business environment
- To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BAs within the stream
Education
- 3 Year Degree/Diploma 2 Year FTI Diploma – desirable
Experience
- 5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale
-
- Relevant Technical and business acumen in Point of Sale / Service Systems
- Exposure to Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, Bring your own device, QSR Hospitality and Self Checkouts
- Requirement Traceability Management
- Business Process/ Capability impact assessment
- Exposure to a Non-RSA environment
Knowledge and skills
- 5+ years of In-depth knowledge of retail and point of sale
-
- Non-RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledge
- RSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledge -Aris Modelling
- Business Analysis -Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.