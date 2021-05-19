CAATS Auditor at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of CAATS Auditor is vacant. The CAATS Auditor will report directly to the Internal Audit Specialist Manager and forms part of the Internal Audit Division. The position is based at Head Office.

The total remuneration package for this position is R707 020 – R883 828 per annum negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 28 May 2021.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Conduct internal audit reviews, including integrated audits and Procurement oversights reviews;

Develop scripts for Internal Audit data mining;

Analyse outcomes to identify trends, exceptions and areas for further investigation or enquiries;

Research, develop and implement a continuous CAATS auditing program;

Manage the process of transferring tests and data to business analysts.

Qualification requirements are:

Diploma or degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Information Technology;

3-5 years’ experience in data mining and analytics within an internal audit environment (experience within the medical aid industry will be advantageous);

Experience with relevant data analytical tools in performing complex data analytics is essential, e.g. SQL, SAS, ACL, IDEA or similar;

IT Auditing experience;

Knowledge of database design structures and query languages;

Quality orientation; Able to work with all levels of staff and management

Proficient in MS Office and the Internet

Ability to work independently, organise tasks efficiently and perform the audit function accurately.

Able to cope under pressure

Excellent, written and numerical comprehension

Ability to demonstrate highest level of ethical behaviour

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

***Gems is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with Gems employment equity plan.

Desired Skills:

Computer Assisted Audit Techniques

Data Mining and Analytics

CAATS auditing

IT Auditing

