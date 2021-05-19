Call Centre Agent at Exhilarate

Exhilarate in Amanzimtoti is hiring!

We are looking for positive and enthusiastic call centre agents to join our busy outbound call centre.

The ideal candidate will be highly motivated, target driven and have a passion to succeed and be able to communicate.

What you get:

Full training.

Uncapped commission.

Ongoing leadership.

Requirements:

Matric or NQF Level 4.

Able to travel to Amanzimtoti daily.

Fluent in English.

Sales experience advantage.

** Do not apply if you do not meet the above requirements.

To apply send your CV and Matric Certificate to [Email Address Removed] or whatsapp to [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales

Communicating with Customers

Telephone Manner

Phone Manner

Call centre

Good time management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

