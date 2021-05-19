Cashbook Supervisor

A Cashbook Supervisor vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To effectively coordinate the Cashbook Function

Location

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Supervise all Cashbook functions

Ensure adherence to systems, procedures and policies, to company and departmental guidelines and address any risks identified

Ensure effective & timeous processing of all current (local), foreign & investment bank accounts, as well as all Bank recon app & Cards and any other Cash related transactions to ensure accurate and timeous capturing and reconciliations

Ensuring effective & timeous reconciliations (banks and cards) including revaluation of foreign banks. Ensure effective intercompany transactions identification and processing. (e.g. Man Fee transfers )

Administering VISA IntelliLink Spend Management system and all related processes, including the central card control account

Providing training to sites and Finance, including the compilation of training material

Completion of monthly & weekly checklists, reviews and reports

Maintain process documents

Aiding with facilitation of the banking process, including opening of new bank accounts, credit card accounts, bank signatories, e-wallet set-up, etc.

Aid Grants teams in terms of Balances and Reports

Submission of documents for audit

Responds to financial questions/concerns to meet business needs

Acts as a liaison between the Grants and the Divisions, as well as other stakeholders like auditors, to meet information needs and to ensure that proper information is maintained for historical purposes

Devise and maintain a manual and electronic filing and storage system as required per WHC policies and procedures

Manage staff to ensure optimal utilization

Mentor & train team members to ensure appropriate knowledge and skills

Keep the manager informed of issues and activities related to the Cashbook department

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or equivalent

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 3 years of accounting experience, including Treasury

Management/Supervisory experience

Extensive Microsoft Excel experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Must have strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Must have exceptional organization and administrative skills, and effective self-management

Sound financial and business acumen

Strong personal computer and business solutions software skills with advanced Excel skills

Working overtime may be required from time to time

Must be able to travel to sites as and when required

Must be able to manage large volumes

Maintain effective working relationships with all relevant stakeholders, both internal and external

Able to lead and manage Cashbook staff and thereby ensure they are effective in fulfilling their duties

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 26 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position