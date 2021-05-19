Client services Internship at ERS Biometrics

Centurion

Salary to be discussed

We are looking for enthusiastic and computer literate interns to join our internship programme. This role will involve getting to know our working environment and providing telephonic support, training and performing account setups to our clients in accordance with our company standards.

You will need to be able to be adaptable and patient in the workplace. This is a vital function within the company and only those that prove themselves will be taken on in a permanent capacity.

If you believe you are able to communicate well and can handle yourself well on the phone please do apply today.

Requirements:

Computer Literate

Excellent communication skills both verbally and written

Own Laptop, headset and minimum 10mb internet line

Able to work occasional Saturdays

Able to work independently as this position will require that you work from home

Please submit your cv and an essay of no less than 150 words on what customer service means to you. Applications without the essay will not be considered.

Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

computer

communication

Learn more/Apply for this position