Commercial Vehicle Warranty Claims Technician

Warranty Claims candidate with Commercial Vehicle experience (10 years) and an extensive understanding of mechanical and electrical systems coupled with experience in processing warranty and/or commercial insurance claims, required to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

Diesel Mechanic Trade test preferred

Relevant insurance related qualifications preferred (FAIS & RE5)

10 years’ Diesel/Commercial vehicle experience required

Experience in processing commercial warranty claims and/or insurance claims

Passenger vehicle experience beneficial

Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical system applicable to commercial vehicles required

Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures required

Responsibilities:

Handling claims authorisation and processing documents

Evaluating repair costs and invoice administration

Understand warranty/insurance documents and benefits

Handling claims queries – telephonic and email correspondence

Appoint and manage assessors

Compile technical report when requested

Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

