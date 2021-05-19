Compliance Officer

FSCA registered CATII Compliance Officer, with minimum 5 years’ compliance experience within financial services, required to implement relevant legislation regulations and to drive quality assurance and compliance adherence re long and short term assurance, collective investments and stockbroking.

Minimum requirements:

Com Law or equivalent degree required

Registration with the FSCA as a CAT II Compliance Officer essential

RE3 Certificate required

5 years’ experience within the financial service industry essential – specific to Financial Advisers and Financial Planners

Corporate compliance experience and knowledge required

Knowledge of FICA, FAIS and relevant legislation regulations and rules required

Responsibilities:

Maintain compliance framework in collaboration with all stakeholders

Identify compliance breaches and investigate irregularities

Review, register and resolve complaints

Maintain Key Individual/Representative register

Maintain and update compliance records

Review and resolve Fit&Proper queries

Maintain compliance procedures and manuals

Conduct and report on compliance audits at Adviser Offices

