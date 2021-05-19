Content Manager

Please note this is an on-site position.
Content, in all its forms, is central to our client’s company. They are looking to create a new role in the organization for the creation, oversight and management of company-wide content.
You have outstanding spoken and written English language skills. If you have a degree with English as a major they would love it. If you have experience with financial services or investment environments, so much the better!
This role is focused on content management i.e. they have a great deal of content already.
Their content spans many different audiences:
– Sales / marketing content to be viewed by C-level executives during the sales process
– Trading education that is viewed by retail traders of stocks, currencies, and futures
– Marketing content to be used by customers in marketing activities
– API content for developers
The following skills are prerequisites for this role:
- Strong writing skills – encompassing technical, sales, and marketing styles of writing.
- Strong editorial skills – to ensure written content is appropriately worded for the target
- audience and purpose
- Significant experience in maintaining API documentation
- Experience in management of content across multiple platforms such as a knowledge
- base, google docs, and video platforms.
The role encompases both writing, editing, and content management tasks such as:
Writing tasks:
- Trader educational material
- Product educational material
- Technical and non-technical web pages
- Product brochures
- Sales content
- Some basic social media posts
- Writing of press releases
Non-writing tasks:
- Maintenance of knowledge-base
- Management of API documentation
- Coordinate and manage video production
- Communicate appropriate content to customers
- Manage all translation tasks
Highly desirable skills:
- An understanding of financial markets and trading. Or, at a minimum some exposure to
- financial markets from a personal investment perspective.
- Experience with WordPress
- Basic graphic manipulation skills such as MS-Paint or similar for manipulating
- screenshots
Other requirements:
- This role requires daily interaction with internal staff as well as an international audience,
- therefore we require a “clean” English accent that can be understood by foreign
- nationals. British or American accents are preferable.
- Outgoing yet professional personality that enjoys interacting via video conference and
- telephone with customers
- Able to work in a very quiet environment (depending on the office location of the role,
- one may be in an office full of developers).
- Should be self-motivated and able to work independently.
Desired Skills:
- content management
- editing
- maintain API documentation
- google docs
- video
- financial markets
- WordPress
- customer liaison
- Website content
- Digital Content
- Online Communications
- Content Creation
- Content Writing
- Copywriting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree