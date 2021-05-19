Content Manager

Please note this is an on-site position.

Content, in all its forms, is central to our client’s company. They are looking to create a new role in the organization for the creation, oversight and management of company-wide content.

You have outstanding spoken and written English language skills. If you have a degree with English as a major they would love it. If you have experience with financial services or investment environments, so much the better!

This role is focused on content management i.e. they have a great deal of content already.

Their content spans many different audiences:

– Sales / marketing content to be viewed by C-level executives during the sales process

– Trading education that is viewed by retail traders of stocks, currencies, and futures

– Marketing content to be used by customers in marketing activities

– API content for developers

The following skills are prerequisites for this role:

Strong writing skills – encompassing technical, sales, and marketing styles of writing.

Strong editorial skills – to ensure written content is appropriately worded for the target

audience and purpose

Significant experience in maintaining API documentation

Experience in management of content across multiple platforms such as a knowledge

base, google docs, and video platforms.

The role encompases both writing, editing, and content management tasks such as:

Writing tasks:

Trader educational material

Product educational material

Technical and non-technical web pages

Product brochures

Sales content

Some basic social media posts

Writing of press releases

Non-writing tasks:

Maintenance of knowledge-base

Management of API documentation

Coordinate and manage video production

Communicate appropriate content to customers

Manage all translation tasks

Highly desirable skills:

An understanding of financial markets and trading. Or, at a minimum some exposure to

financial markets from a personal investment perspective.

Experience with WordPress

Basic graphic manipulation skills such as MS-Paint or similar for manipulating

screenshots

Other requirements:

This role requires daily interaction with internal staff as well as an international audience,

therefore we require a “clean” English accent that can be understood by foreign

nationals. British or American accents are preferable.

Outgoing yet professional personality that enjoys interacting via video conference and

telephone with customers

Able to work in a very quiet environment (depending on the office location of the role,

one may be in an office full of developers).

Should be self-motivated and able to work independently.

Desired Skills:

content management

editing

maintain API documentation

google docs

video

financial markets

WordPress

customer liaison

Website content

Digital Content

Online Communications

Content Creation

Content Writing

Copywriting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position