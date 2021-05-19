Content Manager

May 19, 2021

Please note this is an on-site position.

Content, in all its forms, is central to our client’s company. They are looking to create a new role in the organization for the creation, oversight and management of company-wide content.

You have outstanding spoken and written English language skills. If you have a degree with English as a major they would love it. If you have experience with financial services or investment environments, so much the better!

This role is focused on content management i.e. they have a great deal of content already.
Their content spans many different audiences:
– Sales / marketing content to be viewed by C-level executives during the sales process
– Trading education that is viewed by retail traders of stocks, currencies, and futures
– Marketing content to be used by customers in marketing activities
– API content for developers

The following skills are prerequisites for this role:

  • Strong writing skills – encompassing technical, sales, and marketing styles of writing.
  • Strong editorial skills – to ensure written content is appropriately worded for the target
  • audience and purpose
  • Significant experience in maintaining API documentation
  • Experience in management of content across multiple platforms such as a knowledge
  • base, google docs, and video platforms.

The role encompases both writing, editing, and content management tasks such as:
Writing tasks:

  • Trader educational material
  • Product educational material
  • Technical and non-technical web pages
  • Product brochures
  • Sales content
  • Some basic social media posts
  • Writing of press releases

Non-writing tasks:

  • Maintenance of knowledge-base
  • Management of API documentation
  • Coordinate and manage video production
  • Communicate appropriate content to customers
  • Manage all translation tasks

Highly desirable skills:

  • An understanding of financial markets and trading. Or, at a minimum some exposure to
  • financial markets from a personal investment perspective.
  • Experience with WordPress
  • Basic graphic manipulation skills such as MS-Paint or similar for manipulating
  • screenshots

Other requirements:

  • This role requires daily interaction with internal staff as well as an international audience,
  • therefore we require a “clean” English accent that can be understood by foreign
  • nationals. British or American accents are preferable.
  • Outgoing yet professional personality that enjoys interacting via video conference and
  • telephone with customers
  • Able to work in a very quiet environment (depending on the office location of the role,
  • one may be in an office full of developers).
  • Should be self-motivated and able to work independently.

